Excellence in Missouri Foundation Rings in New Year with a New Name

The Excellence in Missouri Foundation announced today that the not-for-profit organization will change its name to Midwest Excellence Institute. The name change reflects the organization’s broader commitment to helping organizations reach new heights.

In addition to the name change, the Midwest Excellence Institute will also unveil a new corporate branding, as well as an improved website that better demonstrates MEI’s expertise in driving the innovations needed to help companies and organizations achieve performance excellence.

The name change stemmed from the organization’s growth beyond Missouri’s borders. In 2012, MEI assumed responsibility for administration of the Kansas Quality Award, a program which honors Kansas organizations that attain the highest level of quality and performance excellence. In addition, MEI’s consultative services saw continued growth in markets outside of Missouri.

“We knew it was critical to keep the word ‘excellence’ in our name because that is at the core of all we do,” MEI chief executive officer Sherry Marshall said. “However, our name, like our mission, has to be able to reach beyond the Show-Me State.”

The rebranding marks a year of rapid changes for MEI. In February, Marshall was appointed as CEO by the institute’s Board of Directors. Prior to taking the helm at MEI, Marshall served as a healthcare executive for Kansas City-based Cerner Corporation, as well as Vice President of Quality for Saint Luke's Health System, a not-for-profit hospital network in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

In addition, Marshall’s commitment to the Quality Award programs and the Baldrige Criteria is demonstrated through the range of positions she has held over the years, including examiner, senior examiner, overseer, judge, and board member. In addition, Marshall has served as a member of the Board of Examiners for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

“Our new name reinforces our commitment to assisting organizations across the region,” Marshall said. “With this renewed sense of purpose, and a stronger commitment to helping organizations achieve performance excellence, MEI is ready to help organizations reach new heights.”

About the Midwest Excellence Institute

Formerly known as the Excellence in Missouri Foundation (EIMF), Midwest Excellence Institute (MEI) was established in 1992 to administer the Missouri Quality Award program, and to promote quality principles in organizations from all industry sectors. It is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational organization funded entirely by memberships and income-generating activities.

To date, MEI has distributed over 50,000 copies of the Baldrige/Missouri Quality Award Criteria for Performance Excellence and has trained and certified over 2,500 Examiners. In addition to award related activities, MEI has educated countless individuals and organizations through consulting, workshops, and conferences.