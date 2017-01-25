Rollerblade® Grows Its Marketing Team with New Hire

Rollerblade®, the worldwide leader in inline skating, announces the addition of Myles Cotter-Sparrow, an inline skater, outdoor enthusiast, and alpine skier, who has joined the team as Product and Marketing Coordinator. As a Rollerblade® employee, Cotter-Sparrow will help build on Rollerblade’s® commitment to growing the inline skating community with his extensive background and knowledge in the field.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Myles to the Rollerblade family,” said Jeremy Stonier and Stephen Charrier, co-presidents of Rollerblade®. “With his passion for inline skating and a strong background in sales, customer service and marketing, we know he’s going to have a significant impact on our work to continue growing this sport. We look forward to the success I believe the future holds for our brand with Myles as part of our growing team.”

Cotter-Sparrow began inline skating as a form of training for alpine skiing, which soon developed into a passion for the sport itself. His experience has earned him a wealth of knowledge, which he will bring to his work coordinating the brand’s skate-to-ski initiative. Additionally, Sparrow will serve as a liaison for the Rollerblade® service department, handle communications with dealers and consumers, and coordinate visual content through photo and video shoots.

Prior to joining Rollerblade®, Cotter-Sparrow worked at Roces USA, handling sales, customer service, accounting and vendor collaboration. He has also worked at Whaleback Mountain in New Hampshire as Operations Manager, and at ESPN X Games in Athlete Hospitality.

For more information on Rollerblade®, please visit http://www.rollerblade.com/usa/.

