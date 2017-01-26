HygieaCare Prep Room At Ohio GI, we pride ourselves on personalized, professional care for every patient,” said Pradeep Bekal MD, a gastroenterologist from Ohio GI. “Screening for colorectal cancer saves lives and having an excellent preparation i

March is colorectal cancer awareness month and, if you’re over 50 or if you’re younger than 50 but have a family history, it is a very good time to undergo a screening colonoscopy. Colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States and is also one of the most preventable. Most colorectal cancers develop from noncancerous polyps and removing these polyps can markedly reduce your risk of getting the disease.

Ohio Gastroenterology & Liver Institute (http://www.ohiogi.com) cares about the community and strongly believes in the importance of colorectal screening. That is why OGI are donating 100 referrals to receive the HyGIeaCare® Prep which will allow patients to achieve excellent preparation of the colon by a method which is much more easily tolerated than traditional oral bowel preps.

The HyGIeaCare® Center is located at 4746 Montgomery Rd. Suite 200 - Cincinnati, OH

(call 513-569-1343 for scheduling) and features the HyGIeaCare® System which is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and which effectively cleans the bowel using a gentle infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water.

“At Ohio GI, we pride ourselves on personalized, professional, prompt, specialized care for each and every patient,” said Pradeep Bekal MD, a gastroenterologist from Ohio GI. “Screening for colorectal cancer saves lives and having an excellent preparation is key to effective colonoscopy. I urge the community to call and schedule their colonoscopy and benefit from our exclusive offering of HyGIeaCare® Prep.”

The convenience of HyGIeaCare prep for colonoscopy

At the HyGIeaCare® Center, the prep is performed in a clean and comfortable environment. Our trained technician leads the patient to a private room where he or she is seated on an ergonomic basin. The technician walks the patient through the procedure, which routinely takes less than one hour. A small, sterile, disposable nozzle is easily inserted about an inch into the rectum and a gentle stream of warm water flows into the bowel, loosening stool and causing the intestine to contract allowing for the comfortable, odorless and discreet evacuation of the colon. Water continues to gently flow until the technician determines the colon has been sufficiently cleansed.

The HyGIeaCare Prep replaces traditional oral preps for colonoscopy and is performed immediately prior to the scheduled colonoscopy. It is safe, comfortable and preferred over oral preps.

For more information about HyGIeaCare® please go to: http://www.hygieacare.com

Ohio Gastroenterology and Liver Institute (“Ohio GI”)

Ohio GI (http://www.ohiogi.com ) is the largest and most comprehensive private Gastroenterology practice servicing Greater Cincinnati, Fairfield and Northern Kentucky. Ohio GI combines unparalleled personalized expertise with prompt appointments in geographically convenient offices and related Endoscopy Centers. As the area’s Gastroenterology innovation leader Ohio GI introduces cutting edge therapies and medical technologies. Ohio GI offers consultative and procedural expertise by employing physicians who sub-specialize in important areas such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Pancreatic Diseases, Hepatology / Liver Diseases, Women’s Digestive Health and Esophageal / Swallowing Disorders as well as screening colonoscopy and preventative health management. Ohio GI monitors a variety of quality metrics (eg, cecal intubation rates, colonoscopy withdrawal times, adenoma detection rates) to ensure that its physicians exceed national benchmark standards. Ohio GI operates a major national Medical Research Center and has participated in many pivotal trials which have led to the approval of new treatments for Crohns Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, GERD, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Duodenal Ulcers and Gastric Ulcers. The physicians of Ohio GI are also actively engaged in Greater Cincinnati’s local and regional medical community as well as with a variety of national Gastroenterology societies.

About HyGIeaCare, Inc.(http://www.hygieacare.com)

Chairman and CEO Gavriel (Gabi) Meron - the founder and former CEO of Given Imaging, the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world - partnered with Texas-based Lifestream Purification Systems to form HyGIeaCare, Inc. to bring the HyGIeaCare FDA-cleared Prep System and procedure exclusively to the GI world.

The goal of HyGIeaCare is to provide unique services and solutions to gastroenterologists to deliver better GI outcomes for their patients and their practice through HyGIeaCare Centers to be established in the US and throughout the world.

