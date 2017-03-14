Lucas Group Hiring contractors allows businesses to tap into top accounting and finance talent at considerable cost savings and without the risk of onboarding a bad hire.

Lucas Group announced the publication of the executive recruiting firm’s newest white paper, “The Big Mismatch: High Demand, Low Supply for Accounting and Finance Talent.”

The white paper, authored by Executive Senior Partner and Chicago Contract Practice Manager Anya Hurtado, addresses a major problem hiring managers face: how to bridge the current accounting and finance talent gap while sidestepping the danger of costly hiring mistakes.

“In a highly competitive, candidate-driven market where qualified talent is in short supply, hiring managers are settling for less-than-perfect full-time hires,” said Hurtado. “I am consistently surprised by how many hiring managers are willing to gamble and lose on full-time hires because they do not realize there is a more viable alternative: hiring contractors.”

Onboarding a bad hire can cost businesses as much as $240,000, reports Forbes. This number may be even higher when lost productivity and damage to company morale are taken into account, cautions Hurtado.

Hurtado’s white paper surveys the market changes that have created the accounting and finance talent gap and offers practical advice for mitigating hiring risk.

“Hiring contractors allows businesses to tap into top accounting and finance talent at considerable cost savings and without the risk of onboarding a bad hire,” says Hurtado.

Hurtado, who has more than six years of experience in Accounting & Finance Contract Recruitment, was recently promoted to Contract Practice Manager for Lucas Group’s Chicago office.

“Anya understands the significant benefits that contract employees bring to their employers,” said Bob Prather, General Manager of the Accounting and Finance division “Her insightful white paper will give hiring managers a competitive edge when it comes to sourcing and hiring the best contract talent to meet their accounting and finance needs.”

