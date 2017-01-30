Vertic Helps Microsoft Tell Healthcare Digital Transformation Story

The way the world is doing business is changing. We are all connected in new ways, sharing knowledge and information faster, more efficient and more accurately. Because of disruptions in technology, companies are changing the way they do business and now, more than ever, customers are the ones determining who will be successful. This evolution is referred to as Digital Transformation.

As Microsoft discusses Digital Transformation with their customer audiences within the healthcare industry, there was a need for a solution that similarly transformed the way they themselves digitally communicate. As part of a global relationship with Microsoft, Vertic was tasked with the creation of a solution to facilitate the shift in communication from mere engagement with customers, to creating more mutually rewarding entangled relationships.

The solution http://healthdigitaltransformation.com/ was subsequently built as a conversation starter within the area of Digital Transformation, giving the Microsoft field sellers a visually impactful presentation tool that would help them to further entangle with customers by navigating a conversation with them about a complex value proposition. Understanding the mindset of those customers, and how they best consume content, Vertic created an online 3D solution that allows the user to smoothly navigate an aesthetically compelling environment, explore content, and experience firsthand how Digital Transformation would change the way you experience healthcare at a hospital setting or at the comfort of your home. Rather than a website cluttered with content, Vertic’s 3D solution provides the user with an interactive yet educating experience.

“It really showcases which current solution areas Microsoft and our health partners are focused in,” says Sarah Muckler, Worldwide Director of Business Development - Health Partners at Microsoft. “It arms the field with a new way of talking about the Microsoft in Health story, fostering one-with-one communication, in contrast to the traditional ‘one-to-one’ conversation with health care organizations and partners. By visualizing how Digital Transformation applies to the continuum of care, it represents Microsoft and partner solution’s in the industry beyond a product-specific conversation.”

The tool was organized in a way that provided an individualized user experience - a core principle of Vertic’s Entangled Marketing model. The basis of this model is that brand and customer audience can be entwined in an unbreakable, ongoing relationship. To create this relationship, the customer audience must feel a desire to engage and interact through a highly personalized experience, all of which is made possible by this interactive tool.

“When Microsoft is communicating an intangible concept – such as Digital Transformation – as opposed to a product, it is traditionally more difficult for the customer to understand it because of its complexity,” said Leslee Stockton, Account Director of Vertic. “This communication platform can drive a cognitive difference in user appreciation for that intangible value proposition, enabling the field to drive a more mature conversation with a customer that has already understood that complexity.”

The user can easily navigate to the information that is most important to them and consume the content specific to a given pillar or scenario. Becoming a ‘hub’ that houses all content for Digital Transformation in Health, it helps fuel an increase in Microsoft’s 'Share of Life' with customers through its usage as the ultimate resource for the field, partners and customers alike. “The approach is a perfect example of Entangled Marketing,” continues Stockton. “And it is working: visitors are engaging, which we should see impact a customer’s likelihood of further consideration of Microsoft offerings down the road.” Sarah Muckler was awarded the Internationalists’ 2016 prestigious Next 50 award and recognized as a leader in marketing innovation for her work on this site.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @Microsoft) is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

To learn more visit http://healthdigitaltransformation.com/

About Vertic

Vertic is a global independent digital ad agency. Our award-winning solutions are based on our ability to blend the core competencies of strategy, story-telling, creativity, interaction-design, and in-depth understanding of content creation, in the pursuit of tangible business results.

Vertic’s mission is to help industry leaders apply interactive solutions to build their brands and create great customer experiences across the entire digital channel.

Founded in 2002, we are represented in Copenhagen, New York, Seattle and Singapore. Our passion is creating 360 multi-channel solutions that generate demand for our client’s brand.

To learn more visit http://www.vertic.com/