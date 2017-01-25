SkillSurvey, the provider of cloud-based reference checking and credentialing solutions that deliver faster, more reliable insights, today announced the release of Credential OnDemand Committee Review, providing health care department chairs and committee members with convenient access to files online and allowing them to make membership and privileging recommendations from a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

“This expands our credentialing capabilities and enables a seamless credentials review process to save valuable time for department chairs and committee members,” said Ray Bixler, CEO and President of SkillSurvey. “Working closely with medical staff services teams, we recognized that there was a need to bring these files online and make it simpler for reviewers and everyone involved to share information and make better informed and faster hiring decisions.”

Credentials committees must verify, and evaluate the qualifications of applicants who are seeking initial appointment, or reappointment to become members of the clinical staff of an organization or receive clinical privileges. As the first step in credentials review, department chairs, who are some of the busiest people in the organization, typically must review paper applicant files and make their recommendations in-person at the credentialing office. With the new committee review module, reviewers can access a secure online dashboard that lets them conveniently review files and make privileging recommendations on-the-go. Users can find real-time data on applicants “In Review” including red flags, notes, and previous committee decisions.

“Committee Review will increase the effectiveness of our physician leadership in evaluating practitioners applying to our medical staff,” said Chris Kohler, Director of the Office of Medical Affairs, at Excela Health. “This addition to SkillSurvey enhances the delivery of pertinent information in a timely and organized manner, assuring a thorough review of candidates within our credentialing process.”

“Our new Credential OnDemand Committee Review will give medical staff services professionals needed flexibility with mobile accessibility and real-time access to files,” said Bixler. “The current system in place at most hospitals and healthcare organizations is still paper-heavy which slows down reviews. When you automate the main processes involved in credentialing, you will see the benefits across the board. By filling vacancies at a faster rate, health providers are meeting patient needs and providing better quality care.”

Credential OnDemand is a cloud-based engagement solution that enables professionals in medical staff services to manage the credentialing process entirely online, easing the experience for everyone involved and speeding up onboarding — reducing a lengthy process that takes five or six weeks to mere days. In addition to committee review, it has other modules that automate an online application, peer referencing and affiliation verification, and delineation of privileges (DOP). With Credential OnDemand, SkillSurvey clients are typically receiving completed peer reference responses in three days.

