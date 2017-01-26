High-Performing Associates Earn Promotions at Lucas Group

Lucas Group Career progression and professional development are two cornerstones of the Lucas Group culture

Lucas Group, North America’s leading executive recruiting firm, recently announced the promotions of five exceptional Associates. Representing five of the company’s seven practice groups, the Associates have excelled within their departments and teams and proven to be an integral part of Lucas Group’s success.

“Career progression and professional development are two cornerstones of the Lucas Group culture,” said Carolina King, Vice President of Human Resources. “By training, mentoring and guiding our Associates throughout their career, we set them up for long-term success.”

The following individuals have been promoted to the positions listed below:

Justin Martinez—Executive Senior Partner, Information Technology; Chicago

Michael Locandro—Senior Partner, Accounting & Finance; Atlanta

Michael Lyles—Senior Executive Search Consultant, Legal; Atlanta

Corey Quill—Senior Executive Search Consultant, Military; Washington, D.C.

Rachel Ruminski—Senior Executive Search Consultant, Human Resources; Dallas

Lucas Group promotes collaboration among teams and across practice groups, a key differentiator for the firm. Associates are encouraged to work together to provide the highest-level of service to their clients and candidates. With a team-oriented approach and strategic sourcing methods, Lucas Group recruiters are able to uncover hard-to-find talent to fill the critical hiring needs of mid-tier to Fortune 500 corporations.

“Lucas Group’s unique approach to our work environment allows our team to achieve continuous success by delivering the industry’s most sophisticated executive recruiting service,” said King. “We applaud the accomplishments of these Associates and are confident they will continue to be valuable assets to our organization.”

Lucas Group also specializes in Manufacturing and Sales & Marketing recruitment in addition to the five areas listed above. With 15 offices located throughout the U.S., Lucas Group provides clients with broad, national reach as well as market-specific expert search. For more than 40 years, the firm has assisted companies in addressing complex hiring needs while helping candidates advance their careers, resulting in long-term, mutually-beneficial placements.

About Lucas Group

Lucas Group is North America’s premier executive search firm. Since 1970, our culture and methodologies have driven superior results. We assist clients ranging in size from small to medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies find transcendent, executive talent; candidates fully realize their ambitions; and associates find professional success. To learn more, please visit Lucas Group at http://www.lucasgroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.