Our two new platforms really came together to specifically address the technology needs of our targeted trade shows and events.

As part of their ongoing mission to provide comprehensive event management technologies to events of all shapes and sizes Brolly Event Solutions has redefined their product portfolio for 2017. This change, marked by the recent refresh of their website, reflects a pivotal change in strategy to further dissect and target the needs of particular types of events across the U.S.

Brolly's Trade Show Platform is now specifically catered to the demands of B2B trade shows with modules including: websites and pre-registration, on-site registration, lead capture, and event commerce. This suite is targeted to help the organizers of these unique events run a more productive operation with a keen eye for increasing event ROI. While Brolly currently deploys these technologies primarily in for distributors in the food service, grocery and convenience industries they are expanding into related verticals like: pet supply, garden, industrial distribution and automotive.

Running parallel to that is now Brolly's Event Platform built to serve a wider range of event types with the scalability to solve the needs of a larger market than ever before. This platform consists of next-gen technology for: event listings, ticketing, RFID and data management. These newer offerings aim to expand Brolly's systems to a wider audience than ever before, while retaining a key focus on data-driven insights for each and every client.

Modules from both systems can be used interchangeably or as a stand-alone service, but these two catered platforms respond specifically to the changing needs to distinct events. Underlying every module and service, however, is Brolly's award-winning data management systems. Current and future clients of Brolly can rest assured that their events will be backed up by the best of the best in event data analytics.