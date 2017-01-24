Anne Eliason, through sheer creativity and persistence, recognized the opportunity and potential of this exquisite property and sold a property in 78 days that another Kauai Realtor had listed for almost three and one half years - Margaret Reynolds

Anne Eliason, recently affiliated agent with Elite Pacific Properties, just concluded one of the more complex and compelling real estate transactions in the state of Hawai'i, representing a combined value of $28 million. Representing both the buyer and the seller, Eliason navigated the interest of both parties through 2.5 months of intense communication, market research and various deal structures to accomplish a feat even the most seasoned agents seldom accomplish. The fact that this is the second time Eliason has represented the Aman Anini estate in as many years, on behalf of the same client, marks her as an up-and-coming start in the Hawai'i luxury real estate firmament.

The sale of the renowned Aman Anini estate, also known as the Jurika House, reflects the craftsmanship that Randy Weir, RS Weir Builders, whose meticulous attention to every aspect of design and construction, coupled with the property's unequaled 415' of Anini Beach oceanfront, commanded the double-digit valuation of this extraordinary estate.

It was just 19 months ago that Eliason first made her mark in the competitive luxury Kauai real estate market, when at auction, she skillfully outbid all other parties for the Anini Estate. Exercising her investment acumen by convincing her former business partner of the unique opportunity of this one-of-a-kind residence, Eliason's client was the prevailing bidder and bought the estate, sight unseen. Through consistent diligent marketing efforts, supported by Elite Properties' Broker Margaret Reynolds, Eliason was able to attract and nurture the interest of the buyer, who proved an ideal partner for her Seller's financial intentions, ensuring both clients' satisfaction with their respective new properties. The Anini owned wished to retain a second, smaller home on Kauai and the Buyer, owner of another notable property on the island, desired a larger residence for his extended family and business activities. The grand scale of the Aman Anini proved an irresistible acquisition. This transaction involved the estate, the vacation-licensed beachfront property as well as a lot owned by the buyer. Between the Buyer and Seller, they own a total of more than a dozen residences throughout the world.

Elite Broker Margaret Reynolds enthusiastically endorsed this complex transaction:

“Anne Eliason, through sheer creativity and persistence, recognized the opportunity and potential of this exquisite property and sold a property in 78 days that another Kauai Realtor had listed for almost three and one half years. Elite Pacific Properties is immensely proud of Anne!”

