Jackson Construction welcomes Charles E. DeVoe, as the new Senior Vice President of Business Development. DeVoe brings a great deal of experience to Jackson Construction, including more than 30 years of commercial building construction and 20 years of constructing education facilities in North Texas.

As past President of Charter Builders, DeVoe grew the business from $130M in 2005 to $380M in 2009. Recently as SVP of the Balfour Beatty Education Group for the state of Texas, DeVoe expanded their presence into Austin and Houston, and grew the business to more than $400M in annual revenue statewide.

“I am excited for this opportunity to join the Jackson Construction family and expand their K-12 presence in to the Dallas/Ft. Worth market,” said DeVoe.

“Mr. DeVoe’s experience in Operational Excellence and Business Planning and Acquisition plus his strong commitment to Customer Service will further enhance Jackson Construction’s reputation as a premier K-12 builder,” said Tim Jackson, President of Jackson Construction.

“Tim Jackson has devoted the last 30 years to building a business with an exceptional reputation for sound business practices built upon trust, honesty and integrity, and our shared vision for the business moving forward is both exciting and energizing,” said DeVoe. “I look forward to sharing my success stories on growth, employee development and customer service with Tim and his team, and helping them build strong local relationships for many years to come.”

DeVoe is a Past Chair of TEXO, the North Texas Construction Association, and a past Board Member of the DFW Minority Supplier Diversity Council. DeVoe graduated from Drexel University in Philadelphia in 1981 and moved to the metroplex in 1983.

Founded in 1984, Jackson Construction Company is headquartered in Quitman, Texas, conveniently located between Shreveport and Dallas. Tim and Nancy Jackson have operated Jackson Construction since it was founded. Jackson Construction has completed a variety of projects in both the public and private sectors, meeting the needs of school districts, city and county governments, and publicly and privately owned businesses. Jackson Construction’s résumé also includes work with churches, institutions of higher learning and the State of Texas.