Infutor Sets Stage for Aggressive Growth in 2017

Following a year of robust growth including a nearly 40 percent jump in new-client engagements, senior executive hires and a strategic investment by a leading growth equity firm, Infutor announced today that it plans to aggressively capitalize on the increasing market demand for real-time consumer identity management solutions in 2017.

Achieving a 98 percent client retention rate in 2016, Infutor’s notable achievements included a strategic investment by Norwest Venture Partners in the fall of 2016. The company also experienced a nearly 30 percent increase in employee growth, with strategic leadership hires including information services industry veterans David Dague, executive vice president of marketing, and Gib Olander, senior vice president of product strategy. Other significant senior executive appointments in the first half of 2016 included Jeff Beard, chief operating officer; Brian Wool, executive vice president of sales; and other hires in sales, product and IT departments.

"This is an incredible time for the company as our 2016 focus on attracting the best and brightest talent in the information services industry will continue to accelerate our growth,” said Gary Walter, president and CEO of Infutor. “For 2017, our strategic relationship with Norwest is already enabling Infutor to expand into new markets and accelerate investment in product innovations. This expansion and innovation will further empower enterprises to optimize marketing and risk mitigation decisions using the most complete consumer identity management solutions available.”

Dague will direct Infutor’s marketing organization, driving the strategy for Infutor’s brand and market positioning and the execution of the company’s integrated marketing initiatives. A 25-year veteran of the information services and analytics industry, Dague brings significant marketing expertise including serving as CMO for Neustar and other senior roles with Gannett-backed Gravy Analytics and TargusInfo.

Olander will oversee the strategic vision and execution of Infutor’s products and services. He brings deep expertise in building and launching new products into new markets while monetizing unique data assets through data analytics, predictive modeling and identity management. Previously, he served in a variety of senior leadership roles for SIM Partners, a location data company and Localeze, a TargusInfo company purchased by Neustar in 2011.

