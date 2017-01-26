“It’s been an absolute honor serving the industry personally for the past 20 years and within the business community for the past 15 years,” said Dicken.

Strategic Wealth Designers (SWD) is celebrating a major milestone in the financial and retirement planning industry. Founded in 2002 by Matt Dicken in Louisville Kentucky, SWD is celebrating 15 years of serving the local community.

Throughout the past 15 years, SWD has expanded its services into 3 locations. We now serve clients in Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky, as well as Indianapolis, Indiana. We are proud to have assisted over 2,000 individuals and their families with their retirement and financial planning needs.

Along with SWD’s 15th Anniversary, 2017 marks 20 years of service in the financial and retirement planning industry for founder and CEO, Matt Dicken. Throughout the past 20 years, Dicken has established himself as a prominent authority in the retirement planning industry. He is a certified member of the prestigious National Ethics Association, a member of the Advisors Excel Hall of Fame, an industry Nobel Achievement award winner, a best-selling author, a regular contributor to Kiplinger and a national coach and mentor for financial advisors and CPA’s.

“It’s been an absolute honor serving the industry personally for the past 20 years and within the business community for the past 15 years,” said Dicken. “We look forward to continuing to assist our clients, and educating thousands of community members on safer retirement strategies in the coming future.”

SWD is also proud to announce the addition of its newest partner, Dustin Stanley. Louisville native, and longtime friend of Dicken, Stanley has served as an Associate Advisor with SWD since 2014.

Since joining the team, Stanley has been an integral part of the company’s growth and expansion into additional markets. He also plays an important role in the community by hosting financial seminars and leading the educational workshop Retirement Elevated. This informative series is aimed at providing attendees with important information to assist them with planning their financial goals. Stanley is also a member of the National Ethics Association and co-hosts “Strategic Wealth with Matt Dicken,” SWD’s weekly TV financial news program.

“We are extremely proud to now call Dustin a partner of Strategic Wealth Designers. Every day he exemplifies our mission to deliver clients with honest and ethical advice while maintaining the safety of their investments,” said Dicken. “He has been instrumental in the growth of the firm and I am excited to see where our partnership takes us in the future.”

Strategic Wealth Designers (SWDGroup.com) has been a prominent authority in the retirement planning industry since it was founded by CEO Matt Dicken in 2002. Matt is a best-selling author and tv show host of “Strategic Wealth with Matt Dicken,” which airs in Louisville every Sunday on WHAS 11 at 10:00am, and in Indianapolis every Sunday on CBS 4 at 7:00am. The Strategic Wealth Designers team serves Kentucky and Indiana and offers a variety of services including annuities, wealth accumulations, asset protection, life insurance, retirement income strategies and more. By using a “safer money” approach to investing, Strategic Wealth Designers provides its clients with a worry and stress free road to retirement. They are also proud to be the “Official Retirement and Wealth Management Partner of the Louisville Cardinals” and members of the National Ethics Association.