As demand for real-world applications of STEM education rises, schools districts must evaluate how to meet modern learning needs within budget constraints. Dremel, the manufacturer of tools for life and learning, announces the schools selected to win two Dremel Idea Builder 3D printers and filament. Chosen through public voting, the winning designs reflect the creativity and ingenuity of 3D-printed solutions that give back to schools and communities.

Educators with varying levels of experience using 3D printing technology were invited to submit their classroom’s model, sketch or CAD design of a 3D object and accompanying description detailing how the “print” will make a positive impact. Submitted ideas were then subject to a one-week period of daily public voting, with total votes surpassing 6,000.

“We’re excited to make 3D printing technology a part of our school-wide STEAM initiative,” said David Remillard, comprehensive technology education teacher at Hampstead Middle School in New Hampshire, a winning school in the #LearnMakeGive contest. “Dremel’s commitment to advancing education will support our students as they learn, make and give back to their community.”

The winning K-12 schools and higher education institutions are:



Belvidere Star School, Belvidere, Ill.

Charter High School for Architecture and Design, Philadelphia, Penn.

Cimarron Springs Elementary, Surprise, Ariz.

Delaware Design-Lab High School, Newark, Del.

Eisenhower Elementary, Clearwater, Fla.

Hampstead Middle School, Hampstead, N.H.

Highview School, Hartsdale, N.Y .

Imaculata High School, Somerville, N.J.

Jane Addams Middle School, Lawndale, Calif.

KIPP Generations, Houston, Tex.

KIPP Houston High School, Houston, Tex.

Mapleton Elementary School, Ashland, Ohio

Marinette High School, Marinette, Wis.

Meadow View Elementary, Oconomowoc, Wis.

Mishicot High School, Mishicot, Wis.

Monte Sano Elementary School, Huntsville, Ala.

Morris County School of Technology, Denville, N.J.

North Carolina State University, Raleigh, N.C.

Otsego Public Schools, Otsego, Mich.

Pleasantville High School, Pleasantville, N.J.

Quantum Academy, Escondido, Calif.

Sevastopol School District, Sturgeon Bay, Wis.

Southfield Christian School, Southfield, Mich.

St. Austin Catholic School, Austin, Tex.

Stillwater Christian School, Kalispell, Mont.

Summer Academy of Arts and Science, Kansas City, Kan.

Taos Academy, Taos, N.H.

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Green Bay, Wis.

Vilonia High School, Vilonia, Ark.

Warren ISD, Warren, Tex.

West Charter University, West Chester, Penn.

West Education Center, Minnetonka, Minn.

“The most powerful learning experiences we can offer are those that help students see the potential they have to make real change in the world around them,” Rafael Franca, manager, Dremel 3D Education. “We’re very much looking forward to seeing how dozens of schools will apply 3D printing technology and STEM education to help build a better tomorrow.”

To learn more about the winning schools and their designs, follow Dremel Education on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information about the Dremel Idea Builder, visit https://3dprinter.dremel.com.

About Dremel

Founded in 1932, Dremel is the industry standard in leadership and excellence for versatile tools systems. The Dremel 3D Idea Builder expands the brand’s reach from the workshop to the classroom to provide educators and students with cutting-edge technology for STEM education. Built upon the brand’s dedication to empowering makers through creativity, precision and project enjoyment, the Dremel 3D Idea Builder nurtures student confidence by giving them a tool to design and build their own models to understand lessons. With available curriculum to draw connections between 3D printing and instruction, Dremel is providing educators with the support they need to transform classrooms. Learn more about classroom applications and curriculum-based learning at 3dprinter.dremel.com.

