Stratosphere Networks, an IT managed service provider based in Chicago, announced today that its president and COO, Kevin Rubin, has been named executive council member of an IT industry leadership group.

Rubin is now an executive council member of the CompTIA Managed Services Community, a group of industry leaders that run the gamut from managed service providers (MSPs) to managed service vendors to IT industry thought leaders. We’re all working together to advance the managed IT services industry through the promotion of best practices, the development of tools and templates and the refining of educational tracks for MSPs. The group also provides guidance and leadership on the programs, education and research offered by CompTIA, the non-profit trade association for the IT industry.

“I’m honored to join the executive council of the CompTIA Managed Services Community,” Rubin said. “I’m looking forward to working with other members of the group to drive advancement in the managed IT services industry.”

Rubin co-founded Stratosphere Networks with the company’s CEO, Steve Melchiorre. Before starting Stratosphere Networks, he and Melchiorre launched Converged Communication Systems, which provides best-in-class telephony/unified communications solutions for businesses of all sizes nationwide. Rubin has been named one of the Top People in Managed Services by MSPmentor with the MSPmentor 250 award. He holds a bachelor of business administration, marketing and finance from Loyola University in Chicago. He has also earned technical engineering certifications from companies such as Microsoft, Cisco and Avaya.

“Kevin’s start in the telecom world and years in managed services give him a unique perspective that will greatly benefit the Managed Services Community,” said CompTIA’s Lisa Person.

About Stratosphere Networks

Stratosphere Networks is a Chicago-based multifaceted IT managed service provider focused on delivering comprehensive technology services and solutions to meet and exceed the always-changing, diverse business needs. Since 2003, Stratosphere Networks has grown exponentially and continues to provide the best-in-class and cost-effective solutions to businesses in all industries. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.

About CompTIA

CompTIA: Building the Foundation for Technology's Future

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading technology association, with approximately 2,000 member companies, 3,000 academic and training partners, over 100,000 registered users and more than two million IT certifications issued. CompTIA's unparalleled range of programs foster workforce skills development and generate critical knowledge and insight – building the foundation for technology’s future. Visit CompTIA online.

