Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the nation’s fastest growing massage and skin care franchise, is building on its existing focus of superior and affordable spa services with a fresh lobby redesign. The new design allows the brand to focus on the two most important factors of the business, attention to the guest and the experience. The brand recruited Philadelphia-based Hanson Design to create a calm and inspiring lobby design backed by extensive research. The first spa location to use the new design was the Cincinnati – Oakley Station, Ohio spa, which has already seen extremely positive reviews shortly after the new design debuted.

“Through our design firm’s research, we were able to identify design and lobby layout element to create a more soothing and rejuvenating atmosphere, which encapsulates what Hand & Stone stands for,” said Kris Smith, Vice President of Real Estate and Development at Hand & Stone. “We don’t want to simply be keeping up with what’s current in the industry in terms of design; we want to be setting the standard.”

A key aspect driving the excitement surrounding the redesign is that there are now three main design options that Hand & Stone franchisees are able to choose from depending on the specific retail space and location. Ranging from lighter versus darker colors to the orientation of the space, each spa owner is able to customize the design to create a cohesive look and feel, while maintaining consistency across each Hand & Stone location. Regardless of the interpretation, the design focuses on customer flow and relaxation, ensuring a natural movement of spa-goers throughout the lobby.

“Hand & Stone franchisees are our business partners, so we felt it was important to have them involved in the design process,” says Hand & Stone CEO Todd Leff. “Hanson Design created the three lobby design packages so that they’d offer different elements while maintaining consistency. Even if you walked into a lobby that implemented the first package, which boasts light and earthy floor tiles, paint colors and lighting, and then walked into a lobby that used the third package, which includes rich, lush colors, it would still be very clear to you that you’re in a Hand & Stone spa. Regardless of the package, the result of the new design is an incredibly relaxing space.”

Another key driver for the new design was to enhance and build on Hand & Stone’s brand promise. The team at Hanson Design spent many hours researching and understanding what was important to Hand & Stone management, the franchisees and the customers. Overall it became clear to the designers that Hand & Stone offers a superior spa experience that is ready to be modernized to align with today’s spa customer expectations.

“In our initial competitive analysis, we discovered ways that Hand & Stone could become even more customer-centric in terms of the overall spa aesthetics, from the moment a guest approaches and enters the spa, checks in at the front desk and relaxes in the wait area,” said Gil Hanson, Partner at Hanson Design. “Key to the new design was creating a new curvaceous retail focal point that displayed merchandise more prominently while providing a quieter, more relaxing customer waiting area. This signature centerpiece along with new free-standing window displays allows retail to compliment the spa experience while driving more sales.”

While all new Hand & Stone locations will use the redesign after April 1st, existing locations have the option to incorporate elements of the new design too. The brand is excited to roll out its new look, which is expected to bring growth throughout 2017 and continue to create a relaxed and calm atmosphere for customers.

With more than 300 locations now open in the U.S. and Canada, Hand & Stone continues to experience record-breaking growth. The brand first opened its doors in 2004 with a mission to bring what were once considered luxury services to the middle market. In addition to expert massage therapy, Hand & Stone now offers a wide menu of full day spa, facial and wax-free hair removal services.

ABOUT HAND & STONE

Hand & Stone is a 300-plus unit massage and facial spa with a mission to bring massage and facial services to the masses. Launched in 2004 by a passionate physical therapist, John Marco and now led by franchise veteran Todd Leff, Hand & Stone now has locations in 26 states and Canada. For more information on Hand & Stone, visit http://www.handandstone.com.