Newman-Dailey Resort Properties invites couples to rekindle romance along miles of soft white sand beaches of Florida's Emerald Coast with the Be Mine Valentine Beach Getaway Package*. The special offer for Valentine’s Day 2017, includes a romantic stay in a South Walton or Destin vacation rental, a bottle of champagne at check-in, and a one-hour trail ride for two at Arnett’s Gulfside Trail Rides in Santa Rosa Beach.

"We’ve been welcoming couples to the beach for romantic getaways for more than 30 years and we know they want special experiences each time they visit. It is our goal to help our guests return home with memories that last a lifetime," said Jeanne Dailey, founder and CEO of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties. "By partnering with Arnett’s Gulfside Stables, we’re excited to offer horseback riding for Valentine’s Day, and are working toward a long-term partnership through our Newman-Dailey gift card program to offer this experience to all guests who stay in one of our 30A vacation rentals.”

Couples who take advantage of this package will enjoy a guided horseback ride through Point Washington State Forest. Riding down the lush trail through the long-leaf pine forest, the experienced trail bosses with Arnett's Gulfside Trail Rides will share interesting facts about the forest, and stop at the perfect photo spot.

With dozens of award-winning Emerald Coast restaurants along the beaches of South Walton as well as the Destin Harbor, couples enjoy plenty of options for a romantic Valentine’s Day meal. From Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer on the Destin Harbor to Seagar's Prime Steaks & Seafood at the Hilton Sandestin to Vue on 30A, the options for a delectable dinner filled with romance are endless. In addition, the SunQuest Cruise’s Solaris yacht features dinner cruises every Saturday as well a special Valentine’s Day cruise on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a vast selection of vacation rental homes and condominiums along Florida’s Emerald Coast. The Be Mine Valentine’s Day package* is valid with stays of three-nights or more in participating Newman-Dailey South Walton and Destin vacation rentals from Feb. 1 - 22, 2017. For value seekers, The Beachside Inn is offering a Valentine's Day special of $169 for two nights with a bottle of champagne at check-in. *Some restrictions apply. Use promo code: BEMINE when booking online at DestinVacation.com or call 800-225-7652.

Located in Miramar Beach, Fla., Newman-Dailey Resort Properties (NDRP) is one of the leading vacation rental, long term rental, real estate sales and association management companies in the Destin area. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey has been welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Fla. for more than 30 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey consistently receives the "Certificate of Excellence" for positive reviews on TripAdvisor. The company was awarded the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics in 2015 and voted “Best of the Emerald Coast” for vacation rentals and property management by the readers of Emerald Coast Magazine. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit online at DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.