See the Many Colors of Remco at IPPE

Ind. (PRWEB) January 26, 2017 -- Remco Products will be at IPPE in Atlanta from Jan. 31st to Feb. 2nd. The company, one of the nation’s leading suppliers of hygienic color-coded tools for the food industry, will be showing off some of their products in their nine bright colors. IPPE attendees will also be able to see some of the tools from Remco and Vikan’s 1,100 product line. Experts from Remco Products will be on hand to talk about the value of color-coding in the food industry and the design difference in hygienic tools.

Color coding can be used to:

1. Provide zone control.

Different colors can be assigned to each step in the process, or by manufacturing lines. In the meat industry, many choose to use red tools in the raw prep areas and white for finished products. This is also useful for protecting against allergen cross-contact and can be an important part of an HACCP plan.

2. Increase traceability.

When colors are assigned to zones, confirming that a tool is misplaced is easy, and tracing it back to its point of origination is quick. This level of traceability can translate to the prevention of costly recalls.

3. Divide workspaces. For example, red could be used by first shift, while blue could indicate second shift. Using color-coding to designate workspaces in this way can be particularly helpful to companies that closely monitor tool and equipment costs. The result can be a reduced incidence or misuse of tools in unapproved areas, as well as fewer lost or misplaced items.

4. Facilitate 5S Systems. This system works by promoting five pillars: sort, set in order, shine, standardize and sustain. If followed, a workplace should be completely organized at all times. The 5S System recommends integrating color cues throughout a work process or facility in order to reduce waste and optimize productivity. The color-coding promotes a workplace culture where tools and supplies are placed where they are needed and are well-maintained for longevity of use. Color-coded tools intuitively complement and support the goals of a 5S workplace.

5. Separate cleaning and sanitation. Black is commonly used to identify cleaning tools used on floors and around drains. Other colors can designate tools that are appropriate for sanitizing food contact surfaces, or to differentiate among tools that are specified for use with particular chemical agents. This can also help prevent using a powerful cleaner on the wrong equipment.

Remco representatives will be on hand to answer any color-coding questions at IPPE, as well as help attendees determine if it’s the right choice for their facilities. Visitors will be able to learn the difference between hygienically designed tools and standard tools, and find out more about color-coding for food safety and allergen control. For more information, please contact our customer service representatives here.

About Remco Products

Remco provides material handling and cleaning tools that are used in food processing sanitation programs and industrial cleaning applications where hygiene and safety are critical. The introduction of a one-piece polypropylene shovel more than 30 years ago established Remco as an industry pioneer. In addition to its hygienic shovels, scoops, and scrapers, Remco features Vikan’s advanced line of brushes, brooms, and squeegees. Remco supports color-coding plans by offering more tools in more colors than any other supplier. Remco also provides training and support to end users, helping ensure regulatory compliance. Regardless of an operation’s size or complexity, Remco has the tools and expertise to help execute HACCP plans.