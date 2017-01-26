Advanced Commerce Managed Services and Infrastructure This is an intensive exercise for us that starts early in the summer and spans our entire organization - this last campaign was our most successful ever based on customer feedback

Tenzing, the leading provider of commerce managed hosting services, announced today the success of its annual “Holiday Preparation Program” for 2016. Starting many months before the holidays, the company executes a series of activities to optimize its customers’ commerce platforms to smoothly handle the extremely high traffic spikes that take place during the US Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

One of the complexities of delivering high-end commerce infrastructure and managed services is the ability to cost-effectively scale hosted environments up for peak periods and then transition them back down to their previous states. Tenzing takes a proactive and proven approach in preparing its clients for the holidays and 2016 was a stellar year in terms of system uptime and performance.

Tenzing VP of Customer Success, Elizabeth Scott, stated, “This is an intensive exercise that starts early in the summer and spans our entire organization. Each year more and more retailers, brand manufacturers, and merchants are serviced. It’s much more than just infrastructure capacity planning. Tenzing works closely with clients to share best practices that help improve communications, security, and even aspects of their marketing. Each fall, a Holiday Preparation Guide is also published and widely distributed. This last campaign was the most successful ever based on customer feedback.”

Each year, Tenzing tracks and measures its operating statistics related to the commerce holiday season. For 2016, some of the key highlights were as follows:



Busiest time of day for clients was 8:00 a.m. on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Some clients had 300% average traffic increases with the top spot growing by 670%

In 2016, the number of Tenzing pre-holiday application assessments for Oracle Commerce (ATG), SAP Hybris, Magento and AWS environments had increased 380% since the program started in 2013

Most retailers surpassed their anticipated projections for traffic and concurrent users

One retailer saw an astounding 12,800 concurrent users when its online store opened for the holiday period

In general, Black Friday was busier than Cyber Monday, with many of Tenzing’s retailers reporting more sales on Friday than on Monday

Rene Poirier, CIO of leading retailer Groupe Dynamite extended his gratitude to the Tenzing team for seeing them through the season: “Once again, Tenzing showed incredible responsiveness and they keep impressing me.” stated Poirier.

To prepare for the year-end holiday season, Tenzing starts by meeting with each client to understand their projections and system baseline metrics. Then they determine where possible bottlenecks might be and plan pre-staged upgrades in those specific areas, scheduled at the appropriate times. Many merchants work closely with Tenzing to simulate loads that test the optimizations performed by Tenzing’s technical teams. This gives them confidence entering the holiday period.

The preparation includes contingency planning as well. Each customer is provided a customized emergency plan which exceeds the pre-staged capacity increases. Leading up to, and during the holidays, Tenzing increases support staff, deploys customer-specific monitoring, freezes all major upgrades and deployments, and operates on high-alert to ensure its client’s online channels stay open for business.

“Industry data confirms that retailers had a solid holiday in terms of revenues during November and December 2016 and statistics show a general preference for online shopping. Whether through mobile, kiosks, tablets or desktops - consumers are spending more on the Internet. This is why uptime, performance, security and customer experience are so important for the brands Tenzing manages” according to Scott.

About Tenzing Managed IT Services

Tenzing delivers solutions and services that enhance performance, maintain security and simplify compliance for retailers and manufacturers. By combining deep technical expertise with exceptional service delivery and support, Tenzing helps clients alleviate risk and maximize revenue from their digital investments. Tenzing deploys, manages and optimizes software and infrastructure for leading commerce platforms from partners such as Oracle Commerce, SAP Hybris, Magento, and IBM. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Tenzing is recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. The company is ISO 27001 certified, AT101 SOC audited and a Level 1 compliant and audited PCI-DSS Service Provider.