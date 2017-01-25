Hill’s Pet Nutrition Canada Inc. is teaming up with a world-renowned speaker and leading authority in veterinary periodontology for an innovative continuing education (CE) murder mystery event. The program will run from 6 – 10 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, at the Rosewater Supper Club, 19 Toronto St., Toronto.

Brook Niemiec, DVM, FAVD, DAVDC, DEVDC, will help lead this groundbreaking event, which will feature alternating entertainment and educational sessions. Members of the Elysium Entertainment company will act out a spy-themed murder mystery, and Dr. Niemiec will present exciting new developments for managing pet oral health while highlighting the benefits of Hill’s® Prescription Diet® t/d® pet food. He will also introduce the new Hill’s® Prescription Diet® Dental Care Chews dog treats.

“Hill’s is committed to continuing education,” said Robert Van Delst, DVM, National Customer Development Manager for Hill’s Canada. “This edu-tainment event is designed to help veterinarians help their clients ‘pull the trigger’ on periodontal disease.”

Guests at the CE event will help solve a mystery while learning about the risks and perils of periodontal disease. They will also be encouraged to uncover practical tips and tricks for solving dental cases and improving patient outcomes by communicating, educating and presenting information to their dentistry clients.

“Continuing education is extremely important, but it can also be fun,” Dr. Van Delst said. “This event combines outstanding food and drink, spy-themed fun, murderous intrigue and the best in veterinary dental education. We hope this event paves the way for even more innovation in how CE courses are approached in the veterinary world.”

Hill’s® Prescription Diet® t/d® food has undergone extensive research (more than 280 studies in dogs and more than 150 studies in cats) demonstrating effectiveness in the control of plaque, tartar, stain and gingivitis. Hill’s® Prescription Diet® Dental Care Chews dog treats are a wonderful complement to Hill’s® Prescription Diet® t/d® pet food and most other dog foods. Both Hill’s® Prescription Diet® t/d® pet food and Hill’s® Prescription Diet® Dental Care Chews dog treats have been awarded the Veterinary Oral Health Council, or VOHC, Seal of Acceptance to help control plaque and tartar.

For photos or to learn more about the Hill’s Mystery Event, please contact Evan Ferlejowski at 800-375-7994, ext. 264, or Evan_Ferlejowski(at)hillspet(dot)com.

About Dr. Brook Niemiec

A world-renowned speaker and world authority on veterinary periodontology, Dr. Niemiec is a board-certified specialist in veterinary dentistry of both the American and European Veterinary Dental Colleges and a fellow in the Academy of Veterinary Dentistry—one of fewer than 10 veterinarians worldwide to hold all three of these certificates. He was elected a 2016 continuing educator of the year by the Western Veterinary Conference (WVC). He is also co-chair of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) Dental Standardization Project Committee, which is developing worldwide guidelines for veterinary dentistry. Dr. Niemiec is scheduled to speak across Canada for Hill’s in 2017. For more information on Dr. Niemiec or veterinary periodontology, visit dogbeachvet.com.

About Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to pet nutrition, Hill’s mission is to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. The right nutrition combined with the devotion of veterinary professionals can transform the lives of pets; and healthier and happier pets can transform the lives of pet parents. Hill’s is dedicated to pioneering research and groundbreaking nutrition for dogs and cats based on a scientific understanding of their specific needs. Hill’s® Prescription Diet® therapeutic pet foods, Hill’s® Science Diet® and Hill’s® Ideal BalanceTM wellness pet foods are sold through veterinarians and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about Hill’s, our products and our nutritional philosophy, visit us at HillsPet.ca, HillsVet.ca or Facebook, keywords “Hill’s Pet Nutrition.”