Advent Announces Integrated Electronic Payment Processing

Your Advent DMS in store Point of Sale payment processing will now accept the payment method that your customer wants. Originating from and reconciling to the Advent DMS, your cash management has never been easier.

The Advent DMS can be used with the leading payment terminal providers, allowing the end user to select the proper hardware solution for their needs. Transactions electronically integrate with your terminals, streamlining the reconciliation process, and greatly reducing cashiering errors. Terminals can be used for both payment authorizations, and capturing inputs and signatures on dealership source documents.

Included payment types range from Credit and Debit cards, to ACH, eChecks, Gift Cards, prepaid Credit Cards, and Mobile Payments (Apple and Android Phones). All this while being compliant with all current and future data security and EMV Compliance requirements.

“This project is part of our Work to Cash roadmap where in store cashiering and on line cashiering come together to support effective cash management reporting and analytics as well as giving consumers great flexibility in where and how they pay for the work performed.” said Tim Gill, CEO, Advent Resources Inc.

About Advent

Advent Resources, based in San Pedro, California has been exceeding client expectations for almost 30 years with its industry leading F&I and Desking platform and now with their fully featured Advent DMS. The Advent DMS which is built on a modern technology platform and is becoming recognized as the “state of the art” DMS in the automotive dealer world.

In addition to DMS, Advent is one of the founding shareholders of Intersection Technologies Inc. – whose products; F & I Express, Express Recoveries and Express Digital Media. F&I Express is the leading technology and solutions provider powering the future of the automotive F&I industry. With the largest aftermarket provider network in the industry, their eContracting solution helps aftermarket providers and agents to increase their dealer clients’ CSI ratings by providing a faster and error-free process to eRate, eContract, and eRegister all of their aftermarket products on one platform. Their Express Digital Media solution uses a proprietary Dealer Service Provider interface to provide connectivity to accurately quote and instantly obtain product content from more than 130 product providers. Their Express Recoveries™ platform helps auto lenders improve recoveries, cycle times and compliance for aftermarket product cancellations. More information is available at http://www.adventresources.com and http://www.fandiexpress.com