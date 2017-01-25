Excellent opportunity to connect and network with fellow industry professionals.

MEA (Midwest ENERGY Association) is offering a course designed specifically for natural gas workers hosted at Ameren’s training facility March 14-16, 2017 in Pawnee, IL. The Construction Inspector Training course focuses on identifying the responsibilities of a construction inspector and effectively communicating to a contractor any work that is not executed in accordance with the company's specifications, federal, state and local requirements, and preparing for the final inspection of the work area.

The agenda includes:



Construction updates

Updated Contractor Rules

Engineering & real estate information

Pre-construction requirements

Excavation safety with some hands-on experience

Operator Qualification (OQ)

Cathodic protection

A day in the shop of a Construction Inspector with hands-on training in tapping and stopping and welding

Attendees appreciate this “excellent opportunity to connect and network with fellow industry professionals,” said Sandy Driscoll of MEA.

MEA has offered this course annually for over 17 years, training over 425 natural gas engineers, technicians, specialists, supervisors, safety managers, and construction coordinators. MEA serves the natural gas delivery industry and their contractors through online OQ training and in-person learning summits. Ameren, an MEA member, has hosted the training for 15 years as they are centrally located for most MEA members and have a well-equipped training facility.

For information about the event or to register go to http://www.midwestenergy.org > events or contact Sandy Driscoll at (651) 289-9600 x119, or sandyd (at) midwestenergy (dot) org.

About MEA:

MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and business. MEA (Midwest ENERGY Association) was founded as a trade association over 100 years ago by distribution utilities, whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, energy delivery companies around the globe benefit from MEA's industry learning seminars, operations summits, and other events. Members collaborated to develop EnergyU, the world's premier online training and testing system for energy delivery companies.