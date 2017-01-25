Samtec Expands AccliMate™ IP68 Sealed Cable Solutions Product Line

Engineers can design the ideal cable solution, calculate voltage and current performance and receive design assistance via live chat...

Samtec, a privately held $662 million global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, proudly announces the expansion of their extensive line of standard and custom AccliMate™ Sealed Cable Plugs and Receptacles, including new crimp sealed bayonet latching circulars. These systems meet IP67/IP68 requirements for dustproof and waterproof sealing and are designed for industrial, outdoor, underwater and other harsh environments.

Samtec’s newest AccliMate™ Crimp Sealed Bayonet Circulars (CCP-12/CCR-12/CCRB-12 Series) were developed as cost effective solutions with optional metal shielding for cable-to-cable and cable-to-panel applications. They are available in standard size 12 shells with metal or plastic housings. They also feature bayonet style latches to ensure proper mating with quick connection and disconnection.

The CCP-12/CCR-12/CCRB-12 series provided design flexibility with socket and terminal end options, cable lengths up to 50 meters and kitted components to facilitate efficient field assembly. Dust caps are also available. Panel receptacles can be terminated with Samtec’s 2.00 mm pitch Tiger Eye™ discrete wire socket connector, or can be supplied with blunt cut cable for field termination.

Samtec’s AccliMate™ family of sealed cable plugs and receptacles includes many options. AccliMate™ Sealed Mini Push-Pull Systems (MCP/MCR Series) offer IP67 protection against dust and water when submerged one meter deep for 30 minutes. AccliMate™ Sealed Rectangulars (RCX/RPBX/RPCX Series) provide a space saving design for maximum density in low profile and 1U sealed USB and Ethernet applications. Lastly, AccliMate™ Sealed Threaded Circulars (SCPX/SCRXS Series) are available in Size 10 and Size 17 shell sizes with rugged overmolds for USB, Mini USB, and Ethernet applications.

The design of standard and custom sealed cable solutions is simplified when using Samtec’s Solutionator® for Sealed I/O Cable Systems. This easy-to-use online tool provides an efficient method to quickly filter through hundreds of thousands of design options – including shell options, pins sizes and various signal, power and I/O interfaces - to arrive at the optimal solution that meets an engineer’s specific needs.

“The combination of Samtec’s growing family of AccliMate™ solutions and our Sealed I/O Solutionator® gives engineers the ultimate in design flexibility,” said Terry Emerson, Product Manager - Micro/Rugged at Samtec, Inc. “Engineers can design the ideal cable solution, calculate voltage and current performance and receive design assistance via live chat with AccliMate™ engineers all in one tool.”

For more information, download the Micro Rugged Application Design Guide or visit http://www.samtec.com/acclimate.

About Samtec, Inc.

Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held, $662 million global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, including IC-to-Board and IC Packaging, High-Speed Board-to-Board, High-Speed Cables, Mid-Board and Panel Optics, Flexible Stacking, and Micro/Rugged components and cables. Samtec Technology Centers are dedicated to developing and advancing technologies, strategies and products to optimize both the performance and cost of a system from the bare die to an interface 100 meters away, and all interconnect points in between. With 33 locations in 18 different countries, Samtec’s global presence enables its unmatched customer service. For more information, please visit http://www.samtec.com.

Samtec, Inc.

P.O. Box 1147

New Albany, IN 47151-1147

USA

Phone: 1-800-SAMTEC-9 (800-726-8329)

http://www.samtec.com