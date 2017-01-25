IBTS Welcomes New Program Director, Richard Lawrence

The Institute for Building Technology and Safety (IBTS), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is proud to announce that it has recently hired Richard Lawrence to help further the growth of their burgeoning energy division.

Richard Lawrence comes to IBTS with a wealth of experience, having built a 15-year career in sustainable energy technologies and non-profit management. Prior to joining IBTS, Richard served as Executive Director of The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP), an association committed to administering the most widely recognized and respected personnel certifications in the solar industry.

Richard joins IBTS as the new Program Director for Energy, Sustainability, and Resiliency, a role in which he will build upon IBTS’s position as the leading provider of third-party PV system inspections, and expand the organization’s mission-driven services related to quality assurance in the built environment. IBTS is well positioned to provide inspection, design review, third-party commissioning, and annual maintenance audits for commercial, industrial, community, and mid-scale PV systems. Under his leadership, IBTS plans to broaden their sustainability and resiliency service offerings for the public sector, building on their successes in providing energy code trainings and inspections of air barrier installations in buildings. Additionally, IBTS will strive to meet emerging needs for quality management of the design, installation, and maintenance of energy storage, micro-grids, and other sustainable energy technologies.

“I am excited to be able to continue to work with the sustainable energy industry in my new role at IBTS,” says Richard Lawrence. “I look forward to working with the team here to further improve the quality and performance of installed systems and help guide the expansion of IBTS’s energy and sustainability service offerings.”

“Richard is a great addition to the IBTS team and comes to the Energy Division having already worked with IBTS in a different capacity with his previous company,” says Paul Hancher, Director of Building Department Services at IBTS. “His background in energy and sustainability, as well as his experience as Executive Director of a solar industry association, has already been put to good use during his first weeks on the job. We welcome and look forward to his leadership.”

IBTS embraces a full-spectrum, quality management approach to sustainability. Uniquely positioned to develop, implement, and provide ongoing support for energy and sustainability projects, IBTS is the leading provider of third-party residential photovoltaic inspection and quality assurance services.

About IBTS

IBTS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to helping communities through quality services that reduce risk, enhance public safety, and improve quality of life. IBTS is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia with branch offices across the country. IBTS’s work is guided by a Board of Directors made up of government officials appointed by five of the most highly respected, grassroots, state and local governmental associations, including the Council of State Governments (CSG), International City/County Management Association (ICMA), National Association of Counties (NACo), National Governors Association Center for Best Practices (NGA Center), and National League of Cities (NLC).