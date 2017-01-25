ExpertFlyer and appPicker.com Share Their Top Travel Apps for 2017

We get under the hood, and manually test and explore new apps on a daily basis, so we can provide a true testament about the apps’ performance

When it comes to travel, there is no shortage of topics or wishes for the New Year. Lower airfares, more legroom and comfort, and larger inventories of award seats and upgrades are only a few of the topics that will be discussed ad nauseam in 2017. As consumers look to simplify their travel experiences and search for greater value, the exhaustive process of vetting through tens-of-thousands of travel apps designed to make travel easy isn’t so easy. ExpertFlyer went One-on-One with Tiernan Quinn, founder and CEO of appPicker.com, the leading indie iOS app blog on the web, to sort through the enormous selection and identify travel apps that offer substance, and assistance, in the travel industry.

According to Quinn, there’s so much more than counting downloads when it comes to identifying a truly unique app that fulfills its promise and fills a niche that no one else has conquered. “We get under the hood, and manually test and explore new apps on a daily basis, so we can provide a true testament about the apps’ performance – which many times is not reflected in an iTunes rating,” says Quinn. To view the video interview with Tiernan Quinn and see his top apps for 2017, go to ExpertFlyer’s blog.

“There are hundreds of great travel apps available for travelers to download and use, but the key is knowing which ones best serve your needs based on the way you travel and the things you enjoy doing when on the road,” explains Chris Lopinto, president and co-founder of ExpertFlyer.com and creator of the Seat Alerts app. “Whether it’s finding the best restaurants, hotels or AirBnB’s, or if you want to find the best amenities a particular airline seat has to offer, it really comes down to what’s important to you. Regardless of what that is, as they say, ‘there’s an app for that’.”

Adding to appPicker’s list, ExpertFlyer offered a few of its favorites to make travels easier and a lot more fun.

Skip the Line!

Don't wait in line at top attractions or museums like the Eiffel Tower, Vatican, or the Louvre. Many of the world's most popular monuments now offer fast-track tickets that let visitors skip the line and head straight in, leaving more time to enjoy the experience. Travelers can compare multiple skip-the-line options easily at PlacePass.com.

Fly Away – Fearlessly

SkyGuru (App Store) is designed for the vast international community of air travelers who experience anxiety while flying. It is the brainchild of Alex Gervash, a professional pilot and founder of the Fearless Flying research and treatment center. SkyGuru is the first app that merges mobile technology and professional aviation data to analyze and make predictions on flight processes and guides passengers through anxiety-provoking moments in real time. SkyGuru users have already navigated more than 3,600 flights in over 60 countries around the world.

What’s Fare is Fare

There are more than 100,000 flights each day, and airfares change by the minute. Fareness.com will show round trip fares across 190+ departure dates and many trip lengths to global destinations with one fraction of a second search. Users are shown the soonest/cheapest flight options on a scrollable calendar.

You’re Speaking My Language

When it comes to international travel, and booking great accommodations in particular, it’s an advantage to speak the language of the country you will be traveling. Lingviny.com is a cool Chrome extension that integrates with a Gmail account and helps write emails in any language with the help of professional translators. The name may not be easy to say, but communicating in any language is.

Travel Procrastinators – There’s an App for that

The Last Minute Travel Deals app promises to deliver substantial savings even to the worst procrastinators. The app enables travelers to book and save up to 60% on everything from hotels and flights, to car rentals, vacation homes, activities, and transfers, regardless of where they are in the world. The savings applies to those who plan ahead and those who decide to get out of Dodge today.

House, Hut or Hotel?

Travelers who are just looking at hotels are missing out. There are a ton of non-hotel options, such as Airbnb, Couchsurfing, vacation homes, and hostels, so if travelers don't use a site like AllTheRooms they will miss out on a huge swath of potentially perfect options. And if they are up to roughing it a bit, here are some sites that allow travelers to stay for free with locals, which is often the best way to experience a foreign culture:

To watch the full interview with Tiernan Quinn from appPicker.com, visit ExpertFlyer’s blog.

