Celent has released a new report titled Increasing the Adoption of Data and Analytics In Insurance. The report was written by Michael Fitzgerald, a Senior Analyst with Celent's Insurance practice.

To gain a detailed understanding of the needs of insurance professionals regarding data and analytics, Celent collaborated with The Institutes, the risk management and insurance industry’s leading provider of professional development offerings, including the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU®) designation program, to analyze survey response data from over 2,000 insurance company professionals. Michael Fitzgerald, a senior analyst with Celent's insurance practice, wrote the report.

Survey results showed that a growing number of insurers are looking for solutions that help them make better decisions. Data and analytics are key enablers. Over half of insurance chief officers (CIOs) surveyed for the report state that investments in predictive analytics and business intelligence projects will be “significantly enhanced” next year.

Increasing the Adoption reveals that investment is a necessary but not sufficient condition for success. Adoption is the key, with insurers and solution providers needing to maximize adoption of data and analysis tools and techniques. They can do this by meeting the needs of users in the core insurance roles of underwriter, claims adjuster, actuary, and agent.

“Within the insurance industry, the big data revolution is already underway,” said Suzanne Kinsler, MBA, research analyst at The Institutes and author of The Institutes’ survey. “Organizations have a responsibility to invest in and support employee knowledge and training in analyzing big data and modeling outcomes, not only to bridge traditional insurance practices and data science, but also to keep up with their competitors.”

Analytics and business intelligence are the number one and two areas of investment in the Celent 2017 insurance CIO report, which finds gaps between interest in data and analytics and usage of these solutions by key insurance professionals. This suggests that practical, industry-specific topics and accessible educational materials will increase adoption and return on investments.

“Insurers investing in data and analytics solutions will find practical direction in the analysis of this survey data,” Fitzgerald said. “Solution providers can use this information to guide product development and client engagement.”

