Music Choice Celebrates Black History Month On Demand

Music Choice On Demand Celebrates Black History Month

Music Choice kicks off Black History Month today celebrating iconic artists, timeless music and lasting legacies. Watch the biggest stars shaping music today and remember the classics all month long on Music Choice On Demand in the Trending Now category on Music Choice On Demand.

Music Choice Trending Now will feature popular music videos and curated throwback playlists from artists including Andra Day, Common, T.I., Whitney Houston, Kendrick Lamar and many more. Original programming highlights include an exclusive “Kings of R&B” playlist hosted by Bel Biv DeVoe and Behind the Lines: John Legend on the making of his “Love Me Now” music video.

On the go, music and videos will be featured on the Music Choice App including exclusive digital content and block programming on the Hip-Hop and R&B and Rap Video Channels.

For more information on Music Choice, log on to http://www.musicchoice.com