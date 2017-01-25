Ted Cava, Gilbane Building Company, Area Manager “There is so much more to look forward to as we continue to grow our presence here." Ted Cava

Ted Cava, Area Manager for Gilbane Building Company in South Florida, has been named to the Engineering News Record Southeast (ENR) Top Young Professionals for 2017. The regional award highlights 20 individuals under 40 for their contributions and industry leadership.

Cava has been instrumental in growing the firm’s presence from Tampa to his current location in Jupiter, Florida. He began his career more than 17 years ago as a Project Engineer, showed early signs of success and a strong passion for the industry. He continued to advance his career through the ranks as Project Manager, Director of Preconstruction and ultimately his current role as Area Manager covering Indian River County down through Miami Dade County. The area has seen over $200 million in projects including the Baptist Health Cancer Institute Proton Therapy, Norton Museum of Art expansion, Delray Proton Therapy/Radiotherapy Cancer Center, the Azure Condominiums and two major renovation projects for the Northeast Senior High School and Stranahan Senior High School, both for Broward County Public Schools.

An active participant not only with Gilbane’s internal organizations such as the Integrated Project Delivery and Building Envelope Management committees, he is also active with local associations such as Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, the Business Development Board of Palm Beach and the Jupiter Tequesta Athletic Association. He champions lean efficiencies within the company and enjoys mentoring young professionals in the industry to positively impact their careers in the construction industry.

“There is so much more to look forward to as we continue to grow our presence here,” Cava said. “I have been fortunate to work with some of the best people in our industry and serve some of top clients in South Florida.”

Cava, a LEED AP® and Florida Certified General Contractor, holds a BS in Building Construction from the University of Florida.

The full article can be found here: http://www.enr.com/articles/41250-enr-southeasts-top-young-professionals

