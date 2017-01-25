Following a year of significant industry growth and widespread mobile coupon adoption, Koupon Media, the leading mobile offer platform and retail network in the industry, released its third annual State of the Mobile Offer Industry report, revealing key trends shaping the mobile coupon industry in 2017 and shedding light on the company’s rapid growth in 2016.

“Mobile offers are more popular than ever before, with 104 million mobile coupon users in the U.S. alone,” said Bill Ogle, CEO of Koupon Media. “Between the surge of small format retail and the onset of the connected car, marketers are exploring new, innovative ways to deliver personalized, data-driven, omni-channel experiences that bridge the gap from online to in-store sales. As a result, major brands and retailers are fundamentally changing the way they think about marketing to consumers, incorporating mobile offers as a way to not only drive engagement but also increase sales.”

To download a copy of Koupon’s “2017 State of Mobile Offers” report, click here.

Key trends identified in the report include:



Cross-Channel Distribution Drives Success: The number of digital channels used to deliver an offer has an exponential impact on its success. Campaigns that use as many as seven or more channels see an average of more than 200 million offer views.

Small Format Retail Outpacing Larger Retail: In 2015, small format retail categories — drug, dollar and convenience stores — outgrew larger format stores such as Target and Walmart by almost 400 percent.

Connected Cars Creating New Engagement Opportunities: The connected car services market is expected to reach $150 billion by 2030, creating new opportunities for marketers to reach consumers on-the-go. In 2017, Koupon forecasts they will deliver three times more connected car campaigns than the previous year.

Last year, Koupon Media marked a significant milestone – issuing its 1 billionth offer since its founding in 2011. In 2016 alone, Koupon launched more than 6,600 unique campaigns that delivered more than 700 million offers to consumers, compared to 200 million mobile offers just a year earlier. Overall in 2016, Koupon’s campaigns reached more than 40 million customers and drove more than 90 million store trips.

“Koupon’s platform has a track record of driving sales for some of the largest companies in the world.” Ogle said. “From shocking performance to groundbreaking technology, this year’s report highlights some of our most innovative campaigns with major brands and retailers.”

Koupon’s “2017 State of Mobile Offers” report is composed of data from 6,600 mobile offer campaigns that ran in 2016.

About Koupon Media

Koupon Media was founded with the mission to help marketers deliver exceptional value to their customers. Delivering more than 1 billion offers since its founding, Koupon Media is the industry leader, powering mobile offers for more than 43,000 retail locations and the world’s largest CPG brands. In 2016 alone, the Koupon Platform powered more than 6,600 offer campaigns reaching over 40 million customers, driving over 90 million store trips.