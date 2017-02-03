“We wanted to take that concept, the gamification of a sport, we wanted to take that to the stock market and create an environment where people can enjoy and learn at the same time,” CEO, Daniel Kulvicki.

Austin, TX based Fintech startup Copper Street this week has been awarded the Trading Systems Innovation - Firm of the Year (USA) by Finance Monthly. In conjunction with the award, Copper Street released the latest versions of their educational and gamified stock investment platform. This release now makes the platform available on iOS for both the iPad and iPhone.

Using gamification, Copper Street aims to make it easy for new investors to learn about the stock markets from other platform users in a social environment. The fun league competitions target users familiar with online gaming or Fantasy Football. Users create a roster made up of stocks from the different stock sectors and use those rosters to compete against other users using real market data.

The platform's intuitive user-interface includes portfolio tracking, mini-games, stock research tools, and an educational element called Stock School which includes exclusive content to help new investors. Copper Street has also partnered with Benzinga to bring innovative, high-quality, and unique investment content to platform users.

Recent surveys have shown that 70% of millennials keep their savings in cash rather than invest it in the stock market (MarketWatch) and over 50% of American adults do not own stocks (Yahoo Finance). Copper Street will make it easier for those millennials and all new investors to learn about the stock markets and graduate to real trading.

Real trading on the platform is expected later this year with the introduction of Copper Street Pro for investors advancing through the platform and ready to invest real money.

About Copper Street: Created to bridge the gap between Wall Street and Main Street, Copper Street is a financial technology company based in Austin, TX and developed an investment platform that enables any user to learn the stock market through a fun, social, gamified and intuitive user interface. http://www.copperst.com

About Benzinga: Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers traders and investors with unique, high-quality content coveted by some of Wall Street's largest firms. From breakouts to unusual volume, analyst ratings, earnings and options, the Benzinga Pro platform is the leading full-service, one-stop shop for investors of all experience levels and styles. pro.benzinga.com

About Finance Monthly: Finance Monthly is a global publication delivering news, comment and analysis to those at the centre of the corporate sector. Finance Monthly is a multi-platform publication, offering global finance news coverage both online and in digital formats, distributed to 195,880 people each month. http://www.finance-monthly.com