AIM Appoints Manufacturers’ Representative, Repnet

AIM is pleased to announce the addition of Repnet as its new representative for AIM’s complete line of solder materials for the plumbing industry. Repnet will provide assistance to AIM customers in Arizona and Southern Nevada in finding optimal solutions for their soldering needs.

The experience Repnet brings will make for an excellent addition to AIM’s Plumbing Division team of representatives. With this addition, AIM will continue to solidify client relations in the Arizona and Southern Nevada.

For more information about Repnet, please contact Mark Witzke or Ken Karns at (602) 258-1557.

About Repnet

Repnet is an independent manufacturers’ representative providing a variety of products utilized in the plumbing, waterworks, irrigation, landscape, pool and spa and construction/building markets. Repnet covers the territories of Arizona, New Mexico, Clark County, Nevada and El Paso, Texas. The company’s 6,500 square foot office and warehouse is located in Phoenix. Repnet’s professional team of sales personnel specializes in servicing the wholesale distributor, contractor, engineer, architect, builder/developer and designer for all the markets we cover.

About AIM Alloys Division

AIM Alloys specializes in standard and custom industrial-grade metals and alloys for casting, plating, and soldering for the industrial and plumbing industries. AIM’s manufacturing is ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified and products are manufactured using high-purity metals. AIM offers one of the most robust support systems in the industry, providing metallurgical assistance, extensive inventory, and flexibility in formulas, shapes, quantities. AIM’s direct sales force and authorized distributors and representatives guarantee reliable and immediate service. For more information on AIM Alloys, visit http://www.aimalloys.com.