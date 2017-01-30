JoVE Builds on Ten Years of Making Science Clearer, More Reproducible

JoVE, the leading creator and publisher of video solutions that increase productivity in scientific research and education, today announced 2017 plans to mark the Company’s 10th anniversary. This year-long initiative will include the introduction of new Engineering and the Physical Sciences Collections within JoVE Science Education. JoVE will launch ten major initiatives, including a new JoVE Unlimited pricing formula, enhanced web experience, and establish a number of grants to advance scientific research and education.

Since launching in 2006, JoVE Video Journal has published 119 issues, totaling more than 5,500 scientific video demonstrations on experimental methods in neuroscience, chemistry, cancer research, bioengineering, and many more scientific fields. JoVE Video Journal was the first and remains the only peer-reviewed journal of visualized experiments. Today, JoVE video articles are viewed by millions of users worldwide to learn experimental methods quicker and more precisely, which in turn can make scientific research more productive and reproducible. JoVE Video Journal’s subscriber base includes nearly 1,000 universities, colleges, government agencies, hospitals, and biotech/pharmaceutical companies in over 60 countries.

"One of the main concerns in neuroscience and science, in general, is reproducibility and rigor," noted Dr. Mouhsin Shafi, Department of Neurology, Harvard Medical School. "Clear communication of methods is critical to help promote rigor and to enable reproducible results. However, just reading about methods often does not communicate as well as having a video resource. JoVE can help solve that and can improve reproducibility."

In 2017, JoVE will further strengthen our position by introducing new Engineering and Physical Science Collections to JoVE Science Education. This resource provides easy-to-understand video demonstrations of scientific methods and lab fundamental practices for collegiate teaching faculty and students and even high schools that offer advanced STEM instruction. JoVE Science Education now features 22 collections that promote more efficient, consistent student comprehension and success.

JoVE will also demonstrate in a number of ways our commitment to all who made our first ten years so successful, including:

Offering a series of grants to scientists, educators, and librarians in order to promote the most effective approaches to researching, teaching and learning about science

Introducing JoVE Unlimited—a simplified annual pricing model offering unlimited access to JoVE resources

Unveiling an enhanced online user experience

“JoVE pioneered the idea of complementing traditional scientific journal text with a visual learning component,” noted Elizabeth Ketterman, MLS, Interim Director of the William E. Laupus Health Sciences Library at East Carolina University. “This concept is one of the most significant advancements in the history of scientific publishing.”

“JoVE was born out of my own frustration as a young researcher dealing with inefficiencies in scientific knowledge transfer,” observed Moshe Pritsker, JoVE’s CEO and co-founder. “Now, ten years into our mission of making science clearer, I am both humbled and inspired by the overwhelmingly positive response from the scientific community to the value of JoVE. Our continued success validates that there is no more significant way to make science more relatable, productive and reproducible then by visualizing it.”

About JoVE

JoVE is the leading creator and publisher of video solutions that increase productivity in scientific research and learning. JoVE has produced over 5,500 videos demonstrating experiments from laboratories at top research institutions and delivered online to millions of scientists, educators, and students worldwide. Today, JoVE subscribers include more than 950 universities, colleges, biotech and pharmaceutical companies, including leading higher education leaders such as Harvard, MIT, Yale, Stanford, Princeton, Caltech, University of Toronto, the University of Cambridge, Max Planck Institutes, the University of Melbourne, and the University of Tokyo.. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, JoVE maintains offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Please visit http://www.jove.com to learn more.