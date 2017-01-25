"We are creating a beautiful place where our clients can come to relax, refresh and get all of the services they want and need in one place, at a very affordable price" - Frank Leonesio

Massage Envy Founder John Leonesio, The Leonesio Group (TLG,LLC) and Frank Leonesio announce today the launch of a brand new franchise concept - Sirius Day Spa. The Leonesio name is synonymous with Health, Wellness and Beauty. Sirius Day Spa will be John Leonesio’s fourth Franchise in the same category. Sirius Day Spa will create a beautiful, professional Day Spa experience in neighborhoods across the nation with a myriad of luxurious spa services including massages, facials, body wraps, manicures, pedicures, waxing, hair salon services, teeth whitening and more.

For over forty years Frank Leonesio and his brother John have built successful health clubs and franchise concepts. A true pioneer in the health club business, Frank started his first franchised health club chain in 1969, grew it to over 40 clubs, and sold it at the age of 23. This first franchise business eventually created a Health Club empire for the Leonesio brothers. Following the sale of this franchise company Frank founded Scandinavian Health Spas, and later merged that company with Bally’s Total Fitness. After selling to Bally’s, Frank created Q The Sports Clubs. The Q Clubs were over 50,000 sq. ft. health club facilities that also housed the largest Therapeutic Massage business in the United States.

This was the genesis for John to create Massage Envy in 2002 which he grew from an idea to a $300 million-dollar business and nearly 800 franchises before selling it in 2008. The brand now has more than 1,000 operating clinics generating more than $1 billion in revenue. John has taken this successful formula to grow additional franchise systems including The Joint…the chiropractic place. In four years, The Joint grew to more than 400 franchises before taking the company public in 2014. Most recently with John’s partnership, Amazing Lash Studio grew into the largest and fastest growing franchise of eyelash extension studios with more than 600 regional developer licenses awarded and 200 franchises sold in just two years. John and Frank believe that Sirius Day Spa has the potential to achieve very similar success, and be the leader in the highly fragmented luxurious health & beauty services market.

“The marketplace for health & beauty services is dominated by single service locations, each with a different membership fee.” said Frank Leonesio, Sirius Day Spa’s Founder. “We are creating a beautiful place where our clients can come to relax, refresh and get all of the services they want and need in one place, at a very affordable price.” Leonesio went on to say, “Whether you need a massage, facial, body wrap, manicure, pedicure, your hair styled or any other spa related service, Sirius Day Spa is your all-in-one destination. The best part is the low monthly membership fee is credited toward any service you choose at Sirius Day Spa. This means you no longer need multiple memberships for services available at individual locations offered by different companies. You can get the service you need when you need it and your membership covers all of them. This is what we mean when we say ‘The luxury services you NEED at affordable prices!’”

With the assistance of their partner, ZGrowth Partners, Sirius Day Spa has begun selling regional developer licenses and franchises across the country and plans to have over 100+ licenses sold with 8-10 open before the end of 2017. “We are honored that Sirius Day Spa has entrusted us with the launch of the next great brand.” said Scott Schubiger, President of ZGrowth Partners. “We are very selective in our partnering process, and are thrilled to be managing the sales and development process for Sirius Day Spa.”

Sirius Day Spa is well positioned and poised to be the future market leader in the Health, Wellness and Beauty franchise market.

