Hugo López Coll, a shareholder in the Mexico City office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, who is also a member of the firm’s Global Anti-Corruption Group, will participate as a panelist during the American Conference Institute’s (ACI) 11th Houston Forum on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) which will take place on Jan. 31 in Houston, Texas.

López Coll and other event participants, who include the Deputy Legal Compliance Officer of PEMEX, Carlos Benjamin, and the Director of the Forensic Services Practice at PwC, Alberto Orozco, will participate in a panel discussion titled, “The Fast Evolving Anti-Corruption Landscape in Mexico: How Risk and Compliance Management Strategies Need to Evolve.”

“Now in its 11th year, the ACI’s Houston Forum is back with an agenda that empowers participants to discuss best-practice solutions to the most immediate FCPA risks,” said López Coll. “Our breakout session during the event will assess Mexico’s sweeping anti-corruption reform, including the prospects for enhanced cooperation between Mexican enforcement authorities and international regulators.”

ACI is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges around the world. Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, ACI operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law and public policy – with the aim of providing information on the leading edge.

López Coll advises Mexican entities and their holding companies, both in regulated and non-regulated industries, on regulatory and compliance matters with several Mexican laws, including: (i) the Anti-Money Laundering Law; (ii) the Anti-Corruption Law for Government Procurement; (iii) the Data Protection Law; (iv) the Consumer Protection Law; (v) the Gaming Law; and (vi) other laws in the financial, telecommunications, and other regulated industries.

In addition, López Coll regularly assists clients with issues arising under the FCPA, the OECD Convention, and the U.N. Convention Against Corruption.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.