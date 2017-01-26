Sink or Swim Initiative CADCA Poster At DL Media, we enjoy a good marketing challenge," says Davis. "I'm looking forward to sharing our successes with like-minded professionals also working to create a healthier America.

Dianne Davis, DL Media president and owner, and Jane Wenner, Virginia's Gloucester County Department of Emergency Management public awareness and outreach coordinator, were selected to speak at Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America's (CADCA's) 27th National Leadership Forum. The four-day, educational conference will be held at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center February 6-9, 2017, in National Harbor, Maryland.

The CADCA National Leadership Forum provides opportunities for both youth and adults to adopt strategies presented for fighting substance abuse. Expert speakers and policymakers offer insight into this epidemic. Over 2,700 attendees with anti-drug coalition, government, research, medical, education, law enforcement and faith-based backgrounds participate in this annual event. Forum presenters are chosen for their skill in applying the latest tools, science and practices to alleviate public health challenges at the local level. Reducing prescription drug abuse, heroin addiction and underage drinking are just a few issues addressed.

Davis and Wenner will share Virginia's Sink or Swim anti-drug advertising campaign and initiative during a breakout session at the CADCA forum. The duo will also run a booth and present during the 2017 Ideas Fair Poster Presentations. The oversized Ideas Fair posters, spanning 44 inches high by 92 inches wide, are created for the purpose of sharing one outstanding skill, strength, strategy or intervention implemented in anti-drug efforts, and believed to be useful for other attendees to apply in their own work. Davis has 28 years of marketing and advertising experience with both local and national clients. Wenner has been responsible for emergency services planning, management, outreach and volunteer coordination for over 11 years in Gloucester County.

"At DL Media, we enjoy a good marketing challenge," says Davis. "I'm looking forward to sharing our successes with like-minded professionals also working to create a healthier America."

The initiative offers up the question “Will you Sink or Swim?” as an individual, personal challenge to live a drug-free life, or face the consequences of poor choices. The Sink or Swim campaign, commissioned by Gloucester County Department of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney, aims to reduce drug use and create awareness for drug rehab resources in the area. Efforts included launching print, digital and social media campaigns. An award-winning mobile app and website were also designed to support and promote the initiative. Visit drugfreeva.org to learn more about the Sink or Swim initiative.

The mission of CADCA (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America) is to strengthen the capacity of community coalitions to create and maintain safe, healthy and drug-free communities globally. This is accomplished by providing technical assistance and training, public policy advocacy, media strategies, marketing programs, training and special events. For details visit cadca.org.

The Virginia Gloucester County Department of Emergency Management protects communities by coordinating and integrating all activities necessary to build, sustain and improve the capability to mitigate against, prepare for, respond to and recover from threatened or actual natural disasters, acts of terrorism or other man-made disasters. Learn more at gloucesterva.info.

Founded in 1997, DL Media is a full-service marketing and advertising agency serving local, regional and national nonprofit, for-profit and governmental clients. In their work with nonprofits, DL Media focuses on engaging messages delivered through customized strategies. DL Media utilizes digital and traditional media to maximize awareness in a cost-effective manner. For more information about DL Media visit dlmedia.com.