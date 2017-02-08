MultiTech is a leading global provider of M2M and IoT devices We’re pleased to be first with LoRaWAN certification for the North American market.

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of M2M and IoT devices, today announced its MultiConnect® mDot™ a LoRaWAN™ 915 MHz ready, smart LPWAN RF module, is now fully certified by the LoRa AllianceTM through its LoRaWAN North American 915 MHz certification process conducted at AT4 Wireless laboratory in Malaga, Spain. This latest certification makes the MultiConnect mDot the first product to formally comply with the LoRaWAN specifications for North America. The MultiConnect mDot achieved LoRa Alliance certification for operation on European 868 MHz ISM-band in 2016.

MultiConnect mDots use the new Semtech LoRa®, low power, wide area RF modulation to extend range and minimize the number of gateways required with no mesh. MultiConnect mDots reduce complexity and cost and enable intelligence at the very edge of the network by running ARM's mbed™ OS 5.3 on a low power ARM® Cortex®-M4 series processor.

Customers integrating the mDot into their final design can now leverage the solutions broad set of certifications, including CE, FCC and LoRaWAN. Reusing these regulatory and industry approvals allows design engineers to avoid complex radio testing, significantly de-risking costly delays associated with achieving global approvals for their end device.

“We’re pleased to be first with LoRaWAN certification for the North American market,” said Daniel Quant, Vice President of Product Management and Strategic Marketing MultiTech. “Achieving this industry first means our customers can deploy LoRa networks across North America and Europe with fully certified devices.”

More information on LoRaWAN and how it is becoming the ubiquitous standard for secure, carrier-grade Low Power Wide Area Networks can be obtained at the LoRa Alliance Members Meeting and Open House taking place on January 23-25, 2017 at the Royal Garden Hotel in London.

LoRa is a wireless technology developed to enable low data rate communications over long distances utilizing sensors and actuators for M2M and IoT applications. It is particularly attractive for many applications because of its long-range capability, ability to enable battery operated assets to function for years, and its low cost/high ROI benefits. LoRa’s advantages consist of its excellent range, low power consumption, good data security, and good ability to penetrate obstacles. In addition, it is completely bidirectional, enabling remote control applications.

