Havis Establishes Havis Europe Ltd.; Adds John Harris as Director

Havis Inc., a leading manufacturer of in-vehicle computer and equipment docking and mounting solutions, announced that it has established Havis Europe Ltd. and added John Harris as director to support customers and partners internationally.

Harris is a multinational engineering manager with a background in hardware, manufacturing and software development and experience in customer and supplier negotiation. As director of Havis Europe Ltd., Harris is responsible for developing strong relationships in the computer and vehicle OEM markets, with a primary focus on markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Harris also oversees Havis’ product development, manufacturing, sales and distribution to resellers, installers, dealers and distributors in EMEA markets.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of Havis Europe and welcome John to our team,” said Joe Bernert, chief executive officer of Havis, Inc. “John has a strong background in both product development and customer support, and a solid understanding of European and personal computing markets. We’re confident that his knowledge and experience will strengthen our OEM partnerships and expand our offerings to new customers internationally.”

Havis partners with computer and vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including Dell, Getac and Panasonic, to develop innovative mobile office solutions, including in-vehicle tablet and laptop docking, equipment mounting, motion devices, computing accessories and power management solutions. Havis serves fleets in utility and electric, emergency services, material handling, transportation, and railroads and railways markets.

“Havis offers a unique set of skills and a strong engineering background to help customers build effective mobile office solutions,” said Harris. “I look forward to supporting Havis’ international expansion by bringing the Havis edge to customers and partners in EMEA markets.”

Havis is committed to educating customers on advances in mobile computing, resolving complicated vehicle requirements, and providing a consultative and collaborative customer service experience worldwide. To learn more about Havis Europe Ltd. and Havis international sales, visit http://customers.havis.com/index.php/how-to-buy/international.

Follow Havis

Stay up-to-date on the latest products and announcements from Havis through the Havis Equipped Blog, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Havis

Havis Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001:2008-certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management, and fosters ongoing innovation. Havis’ patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries around the world. With headquarters in Warminster, Pa. and an additional location in Plymouth, Mich., Havis currently employs 250 people. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.