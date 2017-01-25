56 Greenberg Traurig Chicago Attorneys Recognized by Leading Lawyers

CHICAGO (PRWEB) January 24, 2017
The international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP announced that 56 attorneys from its Chicago office have recently been distinguished as “Leading Lawyers” or “Emerging Lawyers” in Illinois by Leading Lawyers for 2017.
Leading Lawyers, a division of the Law Bulletin Publishing Company, conducted a statewide search surveying thousands of Illinois lawyers to determine the top lawyers in the state. Only those lawyers who were recommended the most often qualified as Leading Lawyers. Emerging Lawyers identifies the top 2 percent of lawyers in Illinois who are under the age of 40 or have practiced for less than 10 years.
Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Leading Lawyers list include:
- Gabriel Aizenberg — Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense Law: White Collar
- Miriam G. Bahcall — Securities & Venture Finance Law
- Ruth A. Bahe-Jachna — Class Action/Mass Tort Defense Law; Products Liability Defense Law; Telecommunications Law
- Sean W. Bezark — Environmental Law
- Lawrence H. Brenman — Tax Law: Business
- Matthew J. Cannon — Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense Law: White Collar
- Andrew R. Cardonick — Banking & Financial Institutions Law; Bankruptcy & Workout Law: Commercial; Creditor's Rights/Commercial Collections Law
- James J. Caserio — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance
- Francis A. Citera — Class Action/Mass Tort Defense Law; Commercial Litigation; Products Liability Defense Law; Toxic Torts Defense Law
- Arthur Don — Securities & Venture Finance Law
- Thomas E. Dutton — Class Action/Mass Tort Defense Law; Commercial Litigation
- Herbert H. Finn — Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Patent Law
- Michael T. Fishman — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance
- Paul T. Fox — Commercial Litigation
- Mark R. Galis — Computer & Technology Law; Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Patent Law
- John F. Gibbons — Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense Law: White Collar
- Daniel D. Gordon — Corporate Finance Law; Mergers & Acquisitions Law; Securities & Venture Finance Law
- Eric D. Hargan — Federal Regulatory Law; Governmental, Municipal, Lobbying & Administrative Law; Health Law
- Richard Daniel Harris — Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Patent Law; Trade Secrets/Unfair Competition Law
- Daniel G. Hildebrand — Civil Appellate Law; Commercial Litigation
- Dean A. Isaacs — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance
- Gary R. Jarosik — Computer & Technology Law; Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Patent Law
- Howard K. Jeruchimowitz — Commercial Litigation; Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance
- Michael D. Karpeles — Employee Benefits Law; Employment Law: Management
- Leslie A. Klein — Employee Benefits Law
- Matthew R. Lewin — Public Finance Law
- Peter H. Lieberman — Securities & Venture Finance Law
- Corey E. Light — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance
- Steven M. Malina — Commercial Litigation; Securities & Venture Finance Law
- Milos Markovic — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance
- Jane B. McCullough — Class Action/Mass Tort Defense Law; Commercial Litigation
- Scott Mendeloff — Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense Law: White Collar
- Nancy A. Mitchell — Bankruptcy & Workout Law: Commercial; Corporate Finance Law
- Howard L. Mocerf — Employment Law: Management; Labor Law: Management
- Jeffrey G. Mote — Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Patent Law
- Nancy A. Peterman — Bankruptcy & Workout Law: Commercial
- Rita M. Powers — Commercial Litigation; Real Estate Law: Commercial
- Martha A. Sabol — Gaming & Casino Law
- Keith J. Shapiro — Bankruptcy & Workout Law: Commercial; International Business & Trade Law
- Gary R. Silverman — Mergers & Acquisitions Law; Securities & Venture Finance Law
- Howard E. Silverman — Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Patent Law
- Richard A. Sirus — Employee Benefits Law
- Samuel K. Skinner — Federal Regulatory Law; Governmental, Municipal, Lobbying & Administrative Law; Publicly Held Corporations Law
- Lorraine M. Tyson — Public Finance Law
- Matthew A. C. Zapf — Commercial Litigation; Products Liability Defense Law; Toxic Torts Defense Law
- Jon Zimring — Employment Law: Management; Labor Law: Management
Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Emerging Lawyers list include:
- Michael J. Baum — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance
- Richard M. Cutshall — Securities & Venture Finance Law
- Jason B. Elster — Commercial Litigation
- Alan R. Greenfield — Franchise & Dealership Law
- Meredith L. Katz — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance
- Eric J. Maiers — Computer & Technology Law; Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Patent Law
- Cameron M. Nelson — Computer & Technology Law; Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Trade Secrets/Unfair Competition Law
- Julia J. Singh — Corporate Finance Law; Securities & Venture Finance Law
- Marc H. Trachtenberg — Advertising & Media Law; Computer & Technology Law; Data Privacy; Intellectual Property Law
- Andrew T. White — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.