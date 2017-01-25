56 Greenberg Traurig Chicago Attorneys Recognized by Leading Lawyers

The international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP announced that 56 attorneys from its Chicago office have recently been distinguished as “Leading Lawyers” or “Emerging Lawyers” in Illinois by Leading Lawyers for 2017.

Leading Lawyers, a division of the Law Bulletin Publishing Company, conducted a statewide search surveying thousands of Illinois lawyers to determine the top lawyers in the state. Only those lawyers who were recommended the most often qualified as Leading Lawyers. Emerging Lawyers identifies the top 2 percent of lawyers in Illinois who are under the age of 40 or have practiced for less than 10 years.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Leading Lawyers list include:



Gabriel Aizenberg — Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense Law: White Collar

Miriam G. Bahcall — Securities & Venture Finance Law

Ruth A. Bahe-Jachna — Class Action/Mass Tort Defense Law; Products Liability Defense Law; Telecommunications Law

Sean W. Bezark — Environmental Law

Lawrence H. Brenman — Tax Law: Business

Matthew J. Cannon — Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense Law: White Collar

Andrew R. Cardonick — Banking & Financial Institutions Law; Bankruptcy & Workout Law: Commercial; Creditor's Rights/Commercial Collections Law

James J. Caserio — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance

Francis A. Citera — Class Action/Mass Tort Defense Law; Commercial Litigation; Products Liability Defense Law; Toxic Torts Defense Law

Arthur Don — Securities & Venture Finance Law

Thomas E. Dutton — Class Action/Mass Tort Defense Law; Commercial Litigation

Herbert H. Finn — Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Patent Law

Michael T. Fishman — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance

Paul T. Fox — Commercial Litigation

Mark R. Galis — Computer & Technology Law; Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Patent Law

John F. Gibbons — Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense Law: White Collar

Daniel D. Gordon — Corporate Finance Law; Mergers & Acquisitions Law; Securities & Venture Finance Law

Eric D. Hargan — Federal Regulatory Law; Governmental, Municipal, Lobbying & Administrative Law; Health Law

Richard Daniel Harris — Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Patent Law; Trade Secrets/Unfair Competition Law

Daniel G. Hildebrand — Civil Appellate Law; Commercial Litigation

Dean A. Isaacs — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance

Gary R. Jarosik — Computer & Technology Law; Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Patent Law

Howard K. Jeruchimowitz — Commercial Litigation; Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance

Michael D. Karpeles — Employee Benefits Law; Employment Law: Management

Leslie A. Klein — Employee Benefits Law

Matthew R. Lewin — Public Finance Law

Peter H. Lieberman — Securities & Venture Finance Law

Corey E. Light — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance

Steven M. Malina — Commercial Litigation; Securities & Venture Finance Law

Milos Markovic — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance

Jane B. McCullough — Class Action/Mass Tort Defense Law; Commercial Litigation

Scott Mendeloff — Commercial Litigation; Criminal Defense Law: White Collar

Nancy A. Mitchell — Bankruptcy & Workout Law: Commercial; Corporate Finance Law

Howard L. Mocerf — Employment Law: Management; Labor Law: Management

Jeffrey G. Mote — Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Patent Law

Nancy A. Peterman — Bankruptcy & Workout Law: Commercial

Rita M. Powers — Commercial Litigation; Real Estate Law: Commercial

Martha A. Sabol — Gaming & Casino Law

Keith J. Shapiro — Bankruptcy & Workout Law: Commercial; International Business & Trade Law

Gary R. Silverman — Mergers & Acquisitions Law; Securities & Venture Finance Law

Howard E. Silverman — Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Patent Law

Richard A. Sirus — Employee Benefits Law

Samuel K. Skinner — Federal Regulatory Law; Governmental, Municipal, Lobbying & Administrative Law; Publicly Held Corporations Law

Lorraine M. Tyson — Public Finance Law

Matthew A. C. Zapf — Commercial Litigation; Products Liability Defense Law; Toxic Torts Defense Law

Jon Zimring — Employment Law: Management; Labor Law: Management

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Emerging Lawyers list include:



Michael J. Baum — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance

Richard M. Cutshall — Securities & Venture Finance Law

Jason B. Elster — Commercial Litigation

Alan R. Greenfield — Franchise & Dealership Law

Meredith L. Katz — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance

Eric J. Maiers — Computer & Technology Law; Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Patent Law

Cameron M. Nelson — Computer & Technology Law; Copyright & Trademark Law; Intellectual Property Law; Trade Secrets/Unfair Competition Law

Julia J. Singh — Corporate Finance Law; Securities & Venture Finance Law

Marc H. Trachtenberg — Advertising & Media Law; Computer & Technology Law; Data Privacy; Intellectual Property Law

Andrew T. White — Real Estate Law: Commercial; Real Estate Law: Finance

