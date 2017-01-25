AlphaTrust Logo "We believe our inclusion as a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide validates why some of the largest companies in the world trust AlphaTrust with their most critical transactions,” said Jody Bennett, vice president global sales and marketing

AlphaTrust Corporation, a leading provider of Electronic Signature solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Electronic Signature(1). AlphaTrust was listed in the "Vendors That Address Specific Use Cases or Requirements” section of the report.

According to Gartner, “Digital business is completely changing industries by remastering the core products and services; this is triggering a re-evaluation of the processes that support them (such as those that are still paper-based) for their relevance to the digital age.”

AlphaTrust has taken a holistic platform approach to electronic signature and document process automation – organizations of any size can achieve more control, predictability and speed as you digitize and automate your various document and signature processes.

A well-designed electronic signature platform can meet your immediate needs and is flexible enough to accommodate future requirements and integrations that are not apparent today. It’s called a platform rather than an application because it provides all the foundational elements required for a wide variety of robust document workflows, rather than a single workflow as with online eSignature services, and it includes out-of-the-box workflows for general needs so it’s productive on day one. An effective platform will offer you the option to use it as software deployed in your data center, embedded as part of your technology stack, or use it as a service, with public and private cloud options.

"We believe our inclusion as a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide validates why some of the largest companies in the world trust AlphaTrust with their most critical business transactions,” said Jody Bennett, vice president global sales and marketing, AlphaTrust Corporation. “Having delivered esignature solutions to the global market for over 18 years, we are able to quickly enable the automation of complex and high-volume document transactions across many groups within an enterprise.”

(1) Gartner, Inc. "Market Guide for Electronic Signature" by Neil Wynne, Brian Lowans, January 16, 2017.

About AlphaTrust Corporation

AlphaTrust is an expert and global leader in electronic signature process automation solutions. We are trusted by some of the largest enterprise and technology service provider companies worldwide. Our solutions easily integrate with existing applications and business processes enabling high volume, document process automation to reduce costs and dramatically improve the overall customer experience while adhering to strict regulatory and compliance requirements. Through continuous innovation since 1998, we are delivering the most cost effective and advanced embedded and cloud-enabled esignature solutions on the market. To learn more, visit http://www.alphatrust.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.