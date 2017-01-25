GetApp Unveils Q1 2017 Ranking of Inventory Management Solutions

Inventory Management Category Leaders Q1 2017 Inventory management can be a time-consuming and arduous task for small businesses, and we’ve recognized some of the systems that facilitate the process through leading-edge technology.

GetApp’s Q1 2017 ranking of the top 25 cloud-based inventory management solutions has Orderhive in first place for the fourth consecutive quarter. It was followed by TradeGecko who moved up to second, up from fourth place in Q4. ShopKeep rounds out the top three, leaping from 12th place to third to start the new year.

The ranking is determined by scoring apps on a five factor system. Each section is worth up to 20 points, with a possible overall score of 100. The five key factors include: number, average rating, and recency of user reviews, software integrations, security features, mobile compatibility, and media presence. The Category Leader ranking helps small businesses further navigate the world of software evaluation by providing vetted and transparent choices.

“Inventory management can be a time-consuming and arduous task for small businesses, and we’ve recognized some of the systems that facilitate the process through leading-edge technology. Orderhive set the bar high with an overall score of 66, particularly excelling in reviews and security, scoring 17 and 16 respectively. TradeGecko came in at close second with a score of 61, with the highest score in the integrations section. ShopKeep impressed with a ten spot jump, in large part due to high scores in mobile app availability and media presence, all indicators that it's become increasingly attuned to marketplace demands,” says Suzie Blaszkiewicz, project manager for the ranking.

Click the link to see the entire Q1 2017 Category Leader ranking of the top 25 inventory management solutions.

More about GetApp: GetApp is the leading premium business app discovery platform on the web. Headquartered in Barcelona (Spain), GetApp serves as a platform for user-generated and editorial reviews of software and apps for businesses.