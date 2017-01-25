Birkman Releases New Core Report: The Birkman Signature Report

The Birkman Report is symbolic of the transformation the company has undertaken over the past two years.

Last week, Birkman released its first ever core report, the Birkman Signature Report, which makes understanding personality more intuitive and engaging. The Signature Report, which will be used around the world, paints a rich picture of personality. The report is symbolic of the transformation the company has undertaken over the past two years, making the data more memorable and application-focused for individuals in the workplace.

Amy Shepley, Director of Product Innovations and the visionary for the Signature Report explains, "Understanding your strengths and how you interact with others is beginning to shift from a competitive advantage to an expectation of individuals in the workforce. Because of the emphasis organizations are placing on developing people, our goal is to present the powerful Birkman data in a way that is intriguing and stimulating to all generations. High potentials and the leaders of tomorrow need to be able to leverage their natural behaviors and competently put their strengths to work. The Birkman Signature Report speaks a story of a person's personality traits and dives into details of their unique productive and unproductive behaviors. The initial feedback from our clients has been very positive, and we are thrilled to expand access to the report to our entire user base."

The report uses intuitive terminology and the latest in data visualization to create a striking analysis of behavioral and occupational information for respondents. While the data is complex, through symbols, the strategic use of color, and clear language, the report is easily interpreted so conversations can focus more on what matters-professional and team growth.

Sharon Birkman, President and CEO, describes her excitement, "The timing is right. The Signature Report is now our core report format, bringing fresh graphics and language to the essential Birkman data that reflects over six decades of proven social science. We've gathered feedback from our consultants, and we truly believe that the Signature Report makes Birkman clearer, more accessible, and easier than ever to explain and provide value in the workplace."

To complement the new report, Birkman released a new training course, Birkman Signature Certification, which is now available across the nation to individuals in fields such as human resources, education, business management, and anyone looking to create a positive impact in people's lives.

