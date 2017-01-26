QuadWest Reports 2016 as Year of Growth

We are delighted and proud to report an excellent year of growth for QuadWest in 2016

QuadWest Associates, a human resources management firm serving companies in Southeast Michigan, today announced that 2016 was a year of increased revenue, new hires, an expanding roster of customers and a move into a new corporate headquarters to better serve its growing client base.

Revenue in 2016 increased 79 percent from the previous year with 17 new clients joining the list of diverse companies taking advantage of QuadWest’s HR service offerings. New clients came from many different industries reflecting the robust business growth in the Detroit region. Among the industries represented by new clients are the following:



Manufacturing

Home healthcare services

Medical equipment manufacturing

Computer software development

Horticultural supply

Healthcare and prevention services

Industrial lubricant distributors

Three HR Business Partners joined the team to manage the impressive year-over-year growth.

Many companies, from start-ups to mid-sized enterprises, find it difficult to keep up with changing workplace laws and regulations. This includes foreign-owned companies locating satellite facilities in Southeast Michigan. Many QuadWest clients are not large enough to have a full-time internal HR professional or need specialized HR support for existing staff. They seek HR professionals with the expertise to help navigate through legal requirements concerning human resources.

“We are delighted and proud to report an excellent year of growth for QuadWest in 2016,” stated QuadWest President and Founder Susan E. West, SPHR, SHRM-SCP. “Our success is a testament to the dedicated and knowledgeable HR Business Partners and staff at QuadWest. Companies understand that complying with regulations and laws is challenging and often requires a team of HR professionals with specific domain expertise. We fill that critical need and look forward to offering our services to more companies in this thriving business environment.”

About QuadWest Associates

Founded in 2004, QuadWest is a management consulting firm with a passion for uplifting Human Resource functions within small to mid-sized companies. Our team of professionally trained HR Business Partners supports a company's success by providing strategically-focused, practical HR management guidance. We specialize in business-driven HR consulting services, onsite and offsite, in the areas of: HR operations set-up, employee relations, training, performance management, compliance/risk management, leadership development/coaching, recruiting and workplace investigations. Our success stems from our commitment to providing clients with the right HR services that meet their needs, calling on the breadth and depth of our talented team’s HR expertise.

For more information, please go to http://www.quadwest.com.