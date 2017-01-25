PBS KIDS Channel on OPB - Now Available!

OPB announced today changes to its television channel lineup that offers viewers across the Northwest greater access to intelligent and entertaining OPB programming and more viewing options.

OPB is now offering a new channel dedicated exclusively to children’s programming, expanding its robust lineup to four channels. The addition of this channel, along with its existing primary OPB TV channel, secondary OPB PLUS channel and an audio TV channel dedicated to OPB Radio programming extends OPB’s commitment to offering unprecedented, free access to high-quality programming across the Northwest.

New PBS KIDS Channel on OPB TV Now Available

OPB has launched the new PBS KIDS Channel, which can be accessed free for antenna users and through most cable providers. This new, separate channel features high-quality PBS KIDS programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Programs in the lineup include Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Thomas and Friends, Sesame Street, Odd Squad, Dinosaur Train, Wild Kratts, Ready Jet Go!, Nature Cat, and many more. The complete schedule is available here.

The PBS KIDS Channel on OPB offers more families across Oregon and southern Washington greater access to trusted educational programming and the ability to enjoy their favorite series during primetime and after-school hours when viewing among children is high.

OPB viewers who use an antenna can find the new PBS KIDS Channel on OPB at sub-channel XX.3 in their local area. With this addition, the OPB TV audio channel broadcasting OPB Radio can now be found at sub-channel XX.4. Antenna users can refer to OPB’s channel list to find the OPB channel lineup in their community. They may also need to perform a channel rescan to access the new lineup. Instructions on how to rescan are available at opb.org/rescan.

For cable users, the new PBS KIDS Channel on OPB is available on Comcast channel 311 and on BendBroadband channel 93. All other cable subscribers across Oregon and southern Washington should check with their cable provider for channel access.

In addition to the launch of the new TV channel, programming is available via a 24/7 live stream on opb.org/kidsfamily, pbskids.org and through the free PBS KIDS Video App, which is available on a variety of mobile devices, tablets and over-the-top platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One and Chromecast.

For more information about the PBS KIDS Channel on OPB, visit opb.org/kidschannel.

OPB PLUS Channel Now Presented in High-Definition (HD)

OPB PLUS—OPB’s secondary TV channel featuring mysteries, British comedies, performing arts, investigative journalism, movies, music and more—is now available to viewers as a High Definition (HD) channel. As HD is the current standard and backbone of the broadcast television industry, and with the vast majority of content OPB produces in HD, viewers can now enjoy this content in the fully immersive experience that HD has to offer.

Antenna users can continue to find the OPB PLUS channel on sub-channel XX.2, but may need to perform a channel rescan to access it. Instructions on how to rescan are available at opb.org/rescan. To see the OPB channel lineup in communities across Oregon and southern Washington, refer to OPB’s channel list.

For cable users, Comcast subscribers can continue to find the OPB PLUS channel on 310 and it will be offered on BendBroadband channel 775. All other cable subscribers across Oregon and southern Washington should check with their cable provider to determine if they offer OPB PLUS.

For questions about OPB’s new channel lineup, contact the OPB Member Center.

OPB is a premier provider of news and intelligent entertainment across the Northwest region. Delivering in-depth news, arts, culture and environment content, OPB connects communities and reaches more than 1.5 million people each week through television, radio, the Internet and on mobile devices. OPB is one of the most supported public media organizations in the country, with members across Oregon and southern Washington.



