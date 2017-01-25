Elmspring Finalist for 50 on Fire

Since 2013, we have been supporting, shaping and growing Chicago’s talented startups in the real estate arena.

This past December, the elmspring accelerator, a seed-stage technology accelerator for real estate tech startups, was recognized as a Finalist in the Supporters category for Chicago Inno’s 50 on Fire list.

50 on Fire is sponsored by Chicago Inno, a digital media company that delivers the latest news relating to technology innovation in the city and holds events to bring attention to the accomplishments of the growing community. The 50 on Fire recognition is given to “visionary individuals” in a variety of industries in Chicago. There are seven categories included on the esteemed list, including B2B, B2C, Marketing/Design/Development, Education, Civic, Lifestyle and Supporters. Supporters, like elmspring, help build the ecosystem where innovation can thrive.

The elmspring accelerator is the first seed-stage technology accelerator in the country to focus solely on the real estate industry. It supports startups through a four-month intensive program, which offers seed capital, access to a network of mentors and strategic partners, 1871 Chicago office space and other professional resources. The program culminates with a Rush event where participants demonstrate their products for serious investors.

Program Director Bob Gillespie is thrilled with the 50 on Fire acknowledgement. “Since 2013, we have been supporting, shaping and growing Chicago’s talented startups in the real estate arena. We have worked out the kinks and garnered the success, so we find that the ‘on fire’ designation is especially fitting as we head into 2017.”

The accelerator’s next session, elmspring 2017, is now accepting applications. Interested startups should complete the application found on the accelerator’s web site, elmspringaccelerator.com, or https://www.f6s.com/elmspring/apply. The accelerator will officially launch in June 2017.