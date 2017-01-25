Armstrong Teasdale, a law firm with offices across the United States and in China, proudly announces the addition of Corporate Services of counsel Patricia J. Churchill. She will also serve as director of regulatory affairs for Armstrong Teasdale subsidiary AT Government Strategies LLC (ATGS).

Churchill has more than 20 years of experience serving as legal counsel for both government agencies and private sector businesses. Prior to joining Armstrong Teasdale, she spent seven years as chief legal counsel in the Governmental Affairs Division for former Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster. Leveraging her knowledge of government agency inner workings as well an extensive network of high-ranking officials, Churchill adds significant value for her clients. She also has experience representing statewide officials and the legislative, judicial and executive branches of government. Churchill has litigated matters in Missouri administrative tribunals and courts, including the Missouri Supreme Court.

Churchill earned her J.D. from the University of Missouri and B.S. in business management from Quincy University. She is admitted to practice law in Missouri and Illinois. Churchill is also a member of The Missouri Bar, the Illinois State Bar Association and is past chair of The Missouri Bar Taxation Law Committee.

Churchill is based in the firm’s Jefferson City office, but will also work out of the St. Louis office.

