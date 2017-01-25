CivicReady Powered by Regroup Partnering with an industry leader like Regroup offers us an opportunity to make enhancements to CivicReady and take a significant step forward in meeting the evolving needs of local government emergency communication managers.

CivicPlus, one of the nation’s leaders in integrated technology solutions for local government, has announced that it will be enhancing its CivicReady emergency and mass notification solution through a partnership with Regroup Mass Notification (http://www.regroup.com), the award-winning leader in mass notification technology. This partnership will allow CivicPlus to exclusively leverage the Regroup emergency and day-to-day notification platform in the local government space.

Regroup’s platform is widely recognized as the premier mass notification solution across multiple industries and sectors. According to CivicPlus President Brian Rempe, incorporating Regroup’s proven technology into its CivicReady solution offers an ideal synergy between two leading technology providers.

“As a company, we are constantly challenging ourselves to evolve our products and solutions, to improve them, and to ensure they continue to meet the changing needs of local government,” said Rempe. “Partnering with an industry leader like Regroup offers us an opportunity to make enhancements to CivicReady and take a significant step forward in meeting the evolving needs of local government emergency communication managers.”

According to Joe DiPasquale, Regroup Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Utah, Regroup Chief Operations Officer, partnering with the industry leader in integrated technology solutions for local government represents a significant milestone for their software solution.

“CivicPlus is an exemplary local government technology provider,” said DiPasquale. Utah added: “CivicPlus shares our commitment to continual innovation and to the highest quality solutions. Our powerful system has been proven valuable by higher education, government agencies, corporations, and other large organizations across North America looking to streamline emergency and day-to-day communications. Having an opportunity to bring our solution to local governments through our partnership with CivicPlus means an opportunity to help more administrators keep more populations safe and informed.”

The new CivicReady solution will offer such client enhancements and add-on features as:



An easier to use, more intuitive administrative interface with improved site speed.

Faster notification speeds through all channels.

Multimedia notifications.

Coordination with the Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS).

An integrated mobile app for administrator and citizen access to the CivicReady system anytime, anywhere.

Application Programming Interfaces (API) to integrate with existing software.

Integration with the Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) for enhanced mapping functionality.

Two-way communications with citizens and personnel.

A conference bridge to immediately assemble and connect key decision makers.

Multilingual messaging to ensure all constituents are informed in their preferred language.

“We are confident that our clients will value not only the improvements the Regroup platform brings to features they have today, but the addition of new functionality that will help them communicate with citizens better and faster in times of local emergency,” said Rempe. “Our clients motivate us to continually enhance our products, and that’s exactly what we’ve done. We are pleased to have the opportunity to leverage the Regroup platform, and look forward to this new, valued partnership.”

For more information about the new CivicReady powered by Regroup, visit civicready.com.

About CivicPlus

CivicPlus is the integrated technology platform for local government, working with over 2,500 local governments including states, municipalities, townships, and counties. CivicPlus has been selected by Inc. Magazine as “One of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in the U.S.” since 2011. For more information, visit CivicPlus.com.

About Regroup

Regroup, the leading provider of mass notification solutions and DRI 2015 Notification System of the Year, offers easy, one-click messaging to mobile phones (text/voice), landlines, email, social media, websites and more. Regroup stands apart from other mass communication systems with its ease of use, automated messaging capabilities, seamless integration with client databases and other third-party systems, unparalleled 24/7 customer support and unlimited text/voice/email messaging. To learn more about how Regroup’s Emergency Notification System can provide rapid communications during a crisis, as well as streamline day-to-day communications, call 917-746-6776 or email inquiries(at)regroup.com.