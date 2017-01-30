Tango Tile Unveils Redesigned E-Commerce Tile Website

“We are proud to have the most celebrated, world renowned tile artisans and the best traditional manufactures as partners. I hope our customers enjoy our new site as much as we enjoyed creating it." explains Susan Hager, President

Tango Tile today announced the launch of a new, redesigned website, http://www.tangotile.com. Key features of the site include a cleaner and more engaging design, a dynamic user experience with enhanced search and navigation, the ability to order samples and receive four-star, personalized service by the in-house design team.

All Tango Tile products are available for purchase from the site to consumers and the trade. Offering a beautiful array of exclusive artisan collections designed specifically for Tango Tile from acclaimed artists around the globe, Tango Tile showcases custom, hand-made tile along with a large selection of beautiful basics in ceramic, porcelain, cement, glass, natural stone and more. In response to today’s consumers and designers wish to research and source products online, Tango Tile has made it easy and transparent. Tango also offers a no cost sampling program to “see before you buy” and gives design support with concierge service all while maintaining the ease of ordering online.

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of our new website. The Tango team has worked hard to make shopping for decorative tiles as easy and transparent as possible and to make it a convenient experience”, explains Susan Hager, President. “We are proud to have the most celebrated, world renowned tile artisans and the best traditional manufactures as partners. I hope our customers enjoy our new site as much as we enjoyed creating it."

The site's fresh design combines improved search and navigation, newly enhanced e-commerce functionality, and continued personalized service that allows consumers to easily interact with Tango Tile. Additional areas of the site include an inspiration gallery for ideas, online tools for layout and visualization along with a blog featuring trending designs in tile and interiors.

"Our passion is design and connecting people with beautiful hand-made products so they can realize and create their dream space,” said Crista Tekstra, Marketing & Design. "Ground-breaking in the tile industry, the elegant, consumer-centric design of the site provides an innovative platform for designers and retail consumers to efficiently finalize their concepts, receive free samples and order online.”

Dedicated to being at the forefront of design, Tango Tile’s cutting–edge, curated artisan tile collections continue to be added to as new products are created and available.

Tango Tile (http://www.tangotile.com) is a privately owned, design inspired e-commerce website that brings together exquisite artisan tiles and beautiful basics. It is where luxury meets practicality to create gorgeous and affordable tile packages for every surface. Featuring a constantly increasing style range from centuries old traditional forms to very contemporary colors and shapes, Tango has a high quality product that is right for any project.

