The Gottman Institute Announces Affair Recovery Research Study

The Gottman Institute, co-founded by world-renowned researchers and couples therapists Drs. John and Julie Gottman, is currently seeking couples for a groundbreaking new study on affair recovery.

There have been many theories about how to best treat couples who have experienced betrayal in their relationships. This international study conducted by Carrie Cole, M.Ed., Research Director of The Gottman Institute, represents the first comprehensive attempt to scientifically demonstrate effective therapeutic approaches for these couples.

Couples that have read a Gottman book, attended a Gottman workshop, or received therapy for infidelity may not be eligible to participate. Qualifying heterosexual couples must be married. Gay and lesbian couples must be married or in a committed relationship. Participating couples will receive treatment from an assigned licensed therapist in their area at a reduced cost.

Couples interested in taking advantage of this unique opportunity to rebuild their relationship as well as help advance scientific knowledge in the field should contact Carrie Cole, M.Ed.

About The Gottman Institute:

The Gottman Institute provides practical, research-based skills to strengthen relationships based on over four decades of research and clinical practice. No other approach to couples education and therapy has relied on such intensive, detailed, and long-term scientific study of why marriages succeed or fail. To learn more about The Gottman Institute or to apply to participate in the Gottman Affair Recovery Research Study, visit gottman.com.