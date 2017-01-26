This agreement provides real-time access to property listings, market statistics, and the use of professional real estate products that benefits brokers, agents, buyers, and sellers.

Advancing the national trend to remove barriers to real estate data, MLSListings, The MLS™ (Combined L.A./Westside MLS), and Palm Springs Regional MLS today announced they have entered into an agreement for full data sharing for their more than 32,000 combined subscribers and members. This agreement provides real-time access to property listings, market statistics, and the use of professional real estate products that benefits brokers, agents, buyers, and sellers.

“People move. And even when they don’t, our entire world is a virtual landscape. Real estate should not be technologically stuck in the past. We have worked toward full data share for more than two decades. I am pleased to move forward with our neighbors to the south,” said James Harrison, RCE, CAE, president and CEO of MLSListings.

Additionally, this agreement expands the exposure and reach of listings and property information to more than 100,000 real estate professionals and hundreds of thousands of buyers and sellers through various data sharing relationships with MLSs throughout the state.

“With this new data share program, members of The MLS™ will have more exposure than ever on their listings, plus they can tap into property information and data from up north. We are very excited to partner with MLSListings and Palm Springs Regional MLS to provide greater access to real-time data across these major areas in California," said Annie Ives, CEO of The MLS™.

The ability for brokers and agents to use service-related products allows the creation of comparative market data, neighborhood, and lifestyle information through seamless integration. Real estate remains local, but real estate data is accessible to the world. Brokers and agents have requested and deserve that same access.

“We are regularly trying to find ways to increase the sharing of listing data. Timely exposure of listings to agents throughout California, specifically through the MLS, is good for agents, brokers, buyers, and sellers. We have been partners with The MLS™ for more than six years and share our listings through C.A.R.E.T.S. This new partnership with MLSListings increases listing exposure for all involved," said Nicole Jensen, CEO of Palm Springs Regional MLS.

As the organizations combine their efforts, the full data share implementation is expected by summer of 2017.

About MLSListings Inc.

MLSListings Inc is recognized as a premier multiple listing service in the nation. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley and specializing in Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and San Mateo Counties, MLSListings provides real estate professionals and consumers with accurate data that is updated every five minutes. Facilitating more than $70 billion in annual real estate activity, the MLSListings platform is the intersection of comprehensive real estate data and the transaction for the Northern California marketplace.

About The MLS™

The MLS™ services more than 15,000 real estate professionals in Southern California; it focuses on the greater Los Angeles area and Malibu, and it licenses its software to the Palm Springs Association of Realtors and the Imperial County Association of Realtors. The MLS™ is recognized as being at the forefront of technology for its wholly owned and operated MLS system. With one-on-one training, webinars, hands-on classes, a YouTube channel and a Help Desk, The MLS™ members have 24/7 support. The MLS™ produces its own in-house publication, The MLS Broker Caravan™, a high-end magazine that is distributed weekly to 4,000 plus brokers/agents. TheMLS.com also provides a guest site

for consumers looking to find their dream home and/or the real estate professional that can help them find it. For more information on The MLS™, visit http://www.themls.com.

About Palm Springs Regional MLS

Palm Springs Regional MLS provides service to over 1,100 real estate professionals in our desert communities. PSRMLS provides resources to educate, improve and provide our members with the latest tools and technologies to best serve buyers and sellers.