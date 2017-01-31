V16H034D-BLDC-H-SS All-Metal Hermetic Scroll Vacuum Pump

The result of a decade-long development effort, Air Squared will release their all-metal scroll pump for commercial use. The scroll vacuum pump combines numerous innovations pioneered by Air Squared over the last twenty-five years, to deliver a product compatible with virtually any working fluid on the planet. The unit represents a Milestone achievement for Air Squared, an industry leader in scroll technology design and manufacturing.

The novelty of the all-metal scroll pump lies in the elimination of polymer-based tip seals that are common to all oil-free scroll vacuum pumps. With the removal of tip seals in the hermetically-sealed pump, the working fluid is only in contact with precision-machined stainless steel scrolls and a nickel-plated bellows, allowing the unit to support even the most demanding applications. Removal of the tip seals does not come at the expense of performance, as the unit is capable of vacuum below 5 mTorr without a backing pump.

While the all-metal scroll pump can also function as a compressor, Air Squared will first target vacuum applications. The pump has relevance in several areas where traditional vacuum pumps are not suitable. Selection of only corrosion-resistant alloys and metals throughout the pump design, make the pump compatible with highly corrosive or high-temperature gases. The pump can also be used in applications that require zero contamination and leakage, such as processing radioactive tritium.

