Nationally celebrated for his success in the courtroom, Thomas Vandenburg is the newest partner to join WSHB. In his 24 years of environmental and toxic tort practice, Vandenburg has handled cases throughout California and in nearby states, including Arizona, Nevada and Colorado, scoring numerous successes for his clients.

“Tom has handled all types of environmental and toxic tort claims, from legacy pollution claims to claims of personal injuries from exposure to toxic substances,” said Dan Berman, Founding Partner and Firm Chairman at WSHB. “Tom will be a valuable resource to our environmental group, as he enjoys a national reputation for his innovative solutions and consistent results.”

Vandenburg has been lead attorney for many high profile clients, successfully securing environmental and toxic tort solutions for those clients. These include a major university system, numerous public entities, and large agricultural and manufacturing companies. He recently secured a $3.59 million judgment for an industrial heating giant. His litigation experience also includes the successful defense of multiple actions for an international automotive manufacturer and the defense of numerous asbestos personal injury claims.

“To be part of the WSHB team is an incredible honor,” said Vandenburg. “I am thrilled to bring my expertise to one of the leading law firms in the country, and I am pleased to be working with such a talented and collaborative team.”

About Wood, Smith, Henning & Berman LLP

Founded in 1997 by David Wood, Kevin Smith, Stephen Henning and Daniel Berman, WSHB is one of the fastest growing law firms in the United States. WSHB currently employs over 200 attorneys in 21 offices in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. With active practices in professional liability, employment, commercial, medical malpractice and healthcare, construction, environmental, real estate, transportation, subrogation, toxic tort and intellectual property litigation, WSHB has tried over 900 cases to verdict and is internationally recognized for an exceptionally high rate of success. WSHB is proud to be one of the most diverse law firms in the country, receiving a top 5 ranking on the American Law Journal’s Diversity Scorecard as well as being the recipient of DRI's Law Firm Diversity Award.